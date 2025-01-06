TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acbel Polytech Inc. (TWSE:6282) today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, signaling a strategic transformation toward becoming a leading energy-efficient solutions provider with a focus on AI technology and clean energy applications while driving power innovation.

Acbel Unveils New Logo, Signaling a Value-Driven Future

"Today marks a defining moment in Acbel's journey," said Jerry Hsu, Chairman of Acbel. "This rebranding reflects our unwavering dedication to technological advancement and cultivating an innovation-driven, forward-thinking culture. The refreshed brand design symbolizes our commitment to business transformation, enabling us to better align with the fast-evolving industry landscape and seize emerging opportunities."

Visual Identity, Visionary Strategy

Acbel's new visual identity embodies a bold vision of transformation. Featuring a modern, streamlined design that signifies technological advancement, the logo retains the dual-block elements of its original identity—honoring Acbel's heritage while looking toward the future.

At the center of the design, the "+" symbol radiates breakthrough potential and positive energy. Its bold yellow and black color palette symbolizes the fusion of innovation with reliability, reflecting Acbel's balanced approach to progress: driving creative solutions grounded in proven expertise.

The logo also unveils a deeper meaning through its distinctive 'b,' which emerges as a reflection of 'p'—a seamless connection between 'power' and 'people.' This interplay highlights Acbel's talent-centric approach, underscoring the company's commitment to attracting bold thinkers to shape the future of power solutions.

Acbel's rebranding is further strengthened by its new tagline, "Accelerate Better Living," which complements the logo and underscores its mission to drive innovation and sustainability. As AI, automation, and renewable energy reshape the world, efficient power remains the cornerstone of progress. Acbel is pioneering advancements in these critical fields to accelerate a smarter, greener, and more connected future.

Driving Innovation

This commitment goes beyond a visual transformation. Acbel is moving from cost-centric manufacturing to delivering value-driven solutions that address the demands of AI infrastructure, electric vehicle ecosystems, and renewable energy advancements.

Backed by strong technical expertise and strategic partnerships, Acbel has become a key provider of high-performance AI servers, smart EV charging platforms, and next-generation sustainable energy systems, enabling customers to achieve technological excellence and environmental sustainability.

Empowering Sustainability

At the heart of our excellence is reliable power. With four decades of innovation behind us, Acbel is transforming from "Products for Power" to "Solutions for a Sustainable Future." This evolution aligns technological advancement with environmental responsibility. Our comprehensive portfolio empowers industries to achieve sustainable growth while addressing the world's most critical challenges, ranging from advanced computing infrastructure to renewable energy systems.

At the heart of this excellence is reliable power. With four decades of innovation behind us, Acbel is transforming from "Products for Power" to "High-Efficient Energy Solutions Provider ". This evolution aligns technological advancement with environmental responsibility for a sustainable future. Our comprehensive portfolio empowers industries to achieve sustainable growth while addressing the world's most critical challenges, ranging from advanced computing infrastructure to renewable energy systems.

About Acbel

Acbel develops energy solutions that accelerate sustainable technologies for building a better future. For over four decades, Acbel has been at the forefront of power design innovation. Our solutions energize IT equipment and devices that bring convenience to everyone around the world. Our technology is the backbone of advanced computing systems, electric vehicle charging solutions, and renewable energy applications, fostering progress while promoting sustainability. Headquartered in Taiwan and operating globally, Acbel is dedicated to creating a better, greener future for everyone.

For more information about Acbel's transformation and vision for the future, visit https://www.Acbel.com.tw/en.

Spokesperson

Fiona Hsueh [email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Chen [email protected]

SOURCE Acbel