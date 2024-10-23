- Milk Partners, AirAsia rewards and The Sandbox are collaborating to provide a new experience allowing users to earn real-world value through the metaverse gaming platform

- Launching metaverse game project 'MiL.k X BIGGIE Wonderverse' offering SAND Tokens, Milk Coins and AirAsia points

- "MiL.k is committed to continuously expanding its blockchain ecosystem through strategic partnerships with global partners."

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk Partners has announced a collaboration with The Sandbox, the global metaverse platform, and AirAsia rewards, the loyalty program of Asia's leading online travel agency (OTA), AirAsia MOVE. This partnership is set to offer global users an immersive Web3 experience where they can earn rewards with real-world value through engaging in a metaverse-based game.

Acceleration of global marketing collaboration between Milk Partners, AirAsia rewards, and The Sandbox

The newly launched 'MiL.k X BIGGIE Wonderverse' metaverse game allows users to earn Sand Tokens, Milk Coins, and AirAsia points. The game is inspired by BIGGIE, the mascot of AirAsia rewards, and modeled after the BIGGIE Wonderland mini-game in the AirAsia MOVE app. Users need to first complete tasks by collecting Milk Coins (symbolized game assets) in the Sandbox metaverse, which can be exchanged for other game assets such as virtual AirAsia points, virtual passports, and virtual boarding passes. Once all tasks are completed, users will then be rewarded with Milk Coins, Sand Tokens, and AirAsia points.

This collaboration has been based on MiL.k's reliability and strong global network, which has steadily expanded partnerships with major global companies and has become an innovative model for the industry.

This collaboration is part of MiL.k's broader strategy to expand its blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem, which already includes partnerships with SK OK Cashbag, Lotte L.Point, CU, Megabox, Yanolja, and others. AirAsia rewards operates a comprehensive loyalty platform for the AirAsia group, enhancing its travel and lifestyle businesses, including airlines, online travel agent (OTA), logistics, aviation services, e-commerce, financial services, and more. The Sandbox, a global metaverse platform with over 6 million users, offers a unique space for creating games and generating revenue. Together, AirAsia rewards and The Sandbox will further expand MiL.k's ecosystem through global partnerships.

The CEO of Milk Partners, Jungmin Cho said "Following our successful collaboration event with CU, we are happy to announce the next event with AirAsia rewards. Through this partnership, for partners, we are providing a new marketing channel on metaverse and for users, we are expecting to share the fun experience and real benefits." He added, "We will continue to explore various opportunities with global partners across diverse industries."

In June, MiL.k introduced a metaverse experience 'Play CUX MiL.k' with CU and The Sandbox, offering users an engaging new way to explore blockchain and the metaverse. MiL.k is committed to continuously expanding its global partnerships to provide more exciting experiences for global users.

SOURCE Milk Partners