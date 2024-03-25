Acclaimed ENDER LILIES Sequel "ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist" Ascends into Early Access on PC Today

TOKYO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom In The Mist , the sequel to the critically-acclaimed dark fantasy metroidvania fairy tale ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights , which sold more than 1.4 million copies from publisher Binary Haze Interactive as well as developers Adglobe and Live Wire, launches today on PC via Steam Early Access.

A king's desire for expansion leads to the creation of artificial intelligence known as the Homunculi. However, tragedy strikes when mysterious toxins rise from beneath the Land of Fumes driving the human-like machines to madness. As mankind flees for safety, Lilac, the "Attuner" who can purify corruption from unnatural souls, rises to the occasion. But who will Lilac save — the humans or the Homunculi?

Slay multitudes of mechanical monsters with the help of the Spirit Reaper who fights at Lilac's command. Convert enemy bosses into allies by purifying their souls, then employ their skills to add 30 enhanced attack and movement abilities to Lilac's disposal. Level up abilities at rest points, and equip up to four friendly powers at once to adjust to any combat situation.

Combine double-jumps with special movement abilities to traverse crumbling ruins, and search for relics and lore-filled notes chronicling the Kingdom's downfall. Collect gold and spare parts scattered across abandoned cities, decrepit dungeons, deserted laboratories, and abandoned sorcerer academies. Then, visit the Blacksmith to trade resources for weapons and stat-boosting items.

Delight in the enchanting tunes by returning musical group Mili (ENDER LILIES, Ghost in the Shell). ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist's original soundtrack will be available for purchase at a later date.

Adventure at any pace through a hand-drawn enthralling atmosphere, and witness nightmarish memories through cutscenes that reveal Lilac's mysterious origins. Today's Early Access launch invites intrepid explorers to see ENDER MAGNOLIA's beginning and first third of content planned for 1.0. The 1.0 launch will include hours of added content, including additional abilities, enemies, biomes, bosses, and much more.

"The feedback we received from the ENDER LILIES community has been a major contributor to the development of ENDER MAGNOLIA," says Hiroyuki Kobayashi, CEO, Binary Haze Interactive. "We encourage everyone to lend their voice during Early Access, and we have much more to share at 1.0, stay tuned!"

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in The Mist is now available on PC via Steam Early Access for $19.99, with the 1.0 launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in 2024 with language options in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), and Korean-language support.

About Binary Haze Interactive

Binary Haze Interactive, founded in 2020 by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, is a production and publishing company located in Tokyo, Japan, Starting with ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, Binary Haze publishes games with a focus on atmospheric settings for major consoles and PC.

