Acclime Australia expands with acquisition of The CFO Solution

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime Australia has expanded its position in the corporate services sector with the strategic acquisition of leading Melbourne advisory firm, The CFO Solution.

Established in Melbourne in 2000, The CFO Solution provides virtual CFO-level financial strategy and reporting advice, capital-raising assistance, company secretarial services, accounts payable, and consulting services. The company has specialised in assisting clients listed on the ASX and NASDAQ bourses, as well as private companies, especially in the technology and mining sectors.

Acclime Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Crawford, said "The CFO Solution's service delivery model, which relies heavily on utilising the latest software and process-mapping tools, firmly aligns with Acclime's mission to be the leading technology-enabled professional services firm in the APAC region.

"Our decision to expand our footprint in Australia is a strategic one, capitalising on the country's strong trading relationships across the Asia-Pacific region and the dynamic opportunities this creates," Mr Crawford added.

"For our clients across Asia, the UK, Europe and the USA, our increased operation provides greater access to local, on-ground support when planning to expand into Australia, and a fully networked landing pad in this high-growth region".

"This is especially advantageous for our ASX-listed clients, and those globally," he said. "Likewise, employees and clients of The CFO Solution will benefit from Acclime's regional reach and capabilities, which span the entire corporate services and governance spectrum across 14 markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

The CFO Solution Principal, Phillip Hains, will continue to oversee the business and said the company's acquisition by Acclime would allow it to embark on its next stage of growth.

"This transaction is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and continuous growth," said Phillip Hains founder of The CFO Solution. "By joining forces, we are not only enhancing our capabilities but also positioning ourselves to be at the forefront of innovation, delivering unparalleled value to our clients in an ever-evolving business landscape. This also provides a tremendous opportunity for our biggest asset, the team, to gain access to career growth within the well-established Acclime group."

Mr Crawford said the acquisition of The CFO Solution puts Acclime at the forefront of innovation in the corporate services sector. Acclime's continued growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, is enabling the group to nurture and develop established local teams with the added expertise and support of a regional network.

Acclime first entered the Australian corporate services sector in 2021 with the acquisition of CoSec Corporate Services, followed by the acquisition of Melbourne-based consultancy Mertons in 2022. The acquisition of The CFO Solution enables Acclime to support the complete spectrum of corporate clients, from start-ups, FDI entrants, pre-IPO corporates as well as to listed clients.

"These acquisitions not only expand Acclime's Australian footprint but they also serve a far broader purpose in enhancing our corporate governance services and technological capabilities across Asia," Mr Crawford said.

About Acclime

Acclime is the premier corporate and advisory services provider in Asia, operating in key Asia Pacific jurisdictions including mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand. Acclime also has client service centres in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that help corporate and private clients advance their businesses and interests in Asia with a particular focus on difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. For further information, please visit www.acclime.com

About The CFO Solution

Since 2000, Melbourne-based The CFO Solution has been working with listed companies across a variety of industries, including technology, mining, and exploration, for their capital raisings, share purchase plans, rights issues, and initial public offerings. Its team of corporate accounting specialists relieve the day-to-day compliance pressures for its clients, so they can focus on growing their businesses. www.thecfosolution.com.au/

SOURCE Acclime