Acclime enters strategic partnership with Danish Industry

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, providing businesses with corporate, governance, and advisory services throughout Asia and major markets, announces today that it has entered a strategic partnership with Danish Industry (DI) to provide high-end corporate and professional services to the members of DI in the markets where Acclime operates.

DI is a private business and employers' organisation representing more than 20,000 member companies in Denmark, making it the country's largest commercial association. DI helps its members transform global opportunities into business successes, with 1,200 employees dedicated to the task in Copenhagen, Brussels, Mumbai, Chennai, New York, Shanghai, Berlin, Nairobi and Seoul. There are also associated partner offices in Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

In the partnership agreement between DI and Acclime today, DI's operations in Shanghai will become an integral part of the Acclime Group in line with DI's strategy of expanding its presence across the Asia-Pacific region to greater service Danish and other Scandinavian businesses.

Acclime has operational centres in 14 markets across the Asia-Pacific region. Its Greater China reach includes offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. Acclime boasts more than 1,400 professionals working to provide its 16,000+ clients with advisory, market entry, business compliance, accounting, tax, payroll and legal solutions. This positions Acclime as the ideal service provider for DI's members as they seek to expand their Asian presence.

Mr. Izzy Silva, CEO of Acclime, commented: "We welcome this partnership as it clearly increases our reach and forms a strong link to businesses across Scandinavia wishing to expand operations in Asia. We look forward to introducing our services to DI's existing clients and new members who are looking east."

DI's Deputy CEO, Mr. Thomas Bustrup, added: "I was in Shanghai at the beginning of DI's operations there in 2003 and have seen how the team have expertly assisted Danish companies with their China expansions. Bringing in Acclime's expertise and strength allows us to become a better part of our members' full expansion journey across the entire Asia-Pacific region. This has long been a dream of ours, and we are excited to see this new potential."

Managing Director of DI Asia Base in Shanghai, Mr Glen Mikkelsen, and his team of 20 professional staff will transfer with the business across to Acclime China. A comprehensive program of marketing outreach activities is planned to the DI membership base to inform them of the new services and markets available via this strategic partnership with Acclime.

About Acclime

Acclime provides businesses with corporate, governance, and advisory services. It operates in 14 countries, employing over 1,400 dedicated professionals. The firm provides a comprehensive range of professional services and business advisory to help businesses navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their goals at all stages of the business life cycle.

About Danish Industry

Danish Industry (DI) is Denmark's largest, most representative and most influential business and employers' organisation, covering manufacturing as well as service industries across sectors such as transport, energy, IT, health, trade and professional services. DI helps Danish companies every day in their efforts to win in international markets and turn global opportunities into successful businesses – locally, nationally and internationally.

