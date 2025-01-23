Accuray Announces First 100 Patient Treatment Regimens Completed in China Using the Tomo® C Radiation Treatment Delivery System, a CNNC-Accuray Joint Venture Product

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Shandong Cancer Hospital and Institute has achieved a milestone with the completion of treatment for 100 patients using the Tomo® C Radiation Treatment Delivery System, a product built in China through the CNNC-Accuray joint venture. Shandong Cancer Hospital and Institute was the first hospital in China to receive the new Tomo C System which has already demonstrated its value by expanding clinical capabilities and the opportunity to offer potentially curative treatment to more people diagnosed with cancer. This first cohort of Tomo C System treatments also represent a milestone for Accuray which is focused on addressing the broad needs of the underserved Chinese radiation therapy market.

The number of new cancer cases in China is anticipated to increase by almost 47 percent in the coming years with about 7.1 million people expected to be diagnosed in 2045, compared to an estimated 4.8 million people in 20221. The data reinforces the importance of advanced radiotherapy technology that enables the precise treatment of the full spectrum of cancer cases clinical teams see in their practice.

"We are proud to support the Shandong Cancer Hospital and Institute team as they enhance their cancer treatment options with the new Tomo C System. I am pleased that a wide range of cancer types were successfully treated among these 100 patients and that the fast speed of treatment is expected to meaningfully increase capacity - enabling them to treat more patients per day," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

Continued Ms. Winter, "The system was developed to enable more clinicians in China to offer fast, effective, personalized cancer care to their patients. Its introduction expands our product portfolio in this important region and reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the tools they need to offer the best care possible to any patient they believe would benefit from radiotherapy."

Shandong Cancer Hospital and Institute, founded in 1958, is a top center for cancer care, research, and prevention in China. Serving over 400,000 patients annually, it offers advanced treatments and collaborates with global leaders such as MD Anderson Cancer Center in the United States. The hospital is committed to innovation and excellence in cancer treatment.

"The introduction of the Tomo C Radiation Treatment Delivery System, based on the helical TomoTherapy® platform, is a significant milestone in advancing precision radiotherapy for cancer patients," said Prof. Yu, President of Shandong Cancer Hospital. "The TomoTherapy platform has already demonstrated its transformative impact on cancer treatment. With the Tomo C System we can treat an average of 95 patient treatment fractions per day, enabling our team to provide innovative and effective care for more patients and reaffirming our commitment to the "Healthy China Initiative." This achievement sets a new benchmark for cancer care, propelling our efforts to the next level."

The Tomo C System is designed to provide medical care teams with greater certainty in the outcomes they achieve when treating patients with radiotherapy. Each component of the system – from helical imaging and delivery to advanced treatment planning and centralized data management – is designed to work seamlessly together to facilitate fast, ultra-precise treatments while enabling more patients to receive care each day.

