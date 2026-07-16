ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre Marks New Chapter Through Strategic Partnership with The Academic Workshop, Championing Confidence-First Education

What began as one educator's dream has evolved into a shared commitment to helping students build confidence, achieve academic excellence, and realise their full potential.

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Singapore's increasingly competitive education landscape, academic achievement is often measured by examination scores. Yet for Ms. Jamie Ng, Founder and Director of ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre, true success begins much earlier with a student believing in themselves.

This belief has shaped the foundation of ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre since its inception and has become the driving force behind its growing reputation for transforming not only academic performance, but also the confidence and mindset of its students.

Ms Jamie Ng (Founder) of Ace & Excel Learning Centre (From left) Ms Jamie Ng, Founder of ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre; Ms Melissa Eu Ling and Ms Evelyn See Su-Yin, partners of Ace & Excel Learning Centre and founders of Academic Workshop.

Today, the centre marks a significant milestone in its journey with the announcement of a strategic partnership with The Academic Workshop, bringing together two education providers that share a common vision: empowering students through personalised learning, meaningful relationships, and confidence-first education.

A Vision Born from Belief

Before founding ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre, Ms. Ng spent years teaching in established tuition centres, working with students from diverse academic backgrounds. While many sought help to improve their grades, she discovered that the greatest obstacle was often not academic ability, but a lack of confidence.

Time and again, she met students who had convinced themselves they were "bad at Mathematics" or "not a Science person." Years of disappointing results had gradually eroded their willingness to ask questions, attempt difficult problems, or believe improvement was possible.

Rather than accepting this as reality, Ms. Ng saw an opportunity to redefine the learning experience.

She envisioned a learning environment where students felt safe to make mistakes, where progress was celebrated instead of perfection, and where confidence was nurtured alongside academic excellence.

Leaving behind the security of a larger tuition organisation, she took a leap of faith to establish ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre, a centre built on the conviction that confident students become successful learners.

"Many students don't struggle because they lack ability; they struggle because they've lost confidence," said Ms. Jamie Ng, Founder and Director of ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre. "When students begin believing they can improve, everything changes. They ask more questions, become more willing to try, and develop the resilience to overcome challenges. That's where meaningful learning begins."

Building Confidence Before Building Grades

Unlike conventional tuition models that focus primarily on drilling examination questions, ACE & EXCEL adopts a confidence-first approach to learning.

Every student begins with an individual understanding of their strengths, challenges, and learning gaps. Lessons are carefully tailored to break complex concepts into manageable steps, allowing students to experience consistent progress rather than repeated frustration.

The centre also creates an engaging learning environment through interactive discussions, gamified revision using Kahoot, AI-enhanced visual learning materials, collaborative study sessions, and continuous academic support beyond the classroom.

For Ms. Ng, these methods serve a greater purpose than simply making lessons enjoyable.

"When students experience small successes consistently, they begin trusting themselves again," she explained. "Confidence isn't something students gain after achieving good grades. More often, confidence is what enables them to achieve those grades in the first place."

This philosophy extends beyond the classroom. Students are encouraged to develop resilience, critical thinking, and independent problem-solving skills, qualities that prepare them not only for examinations, but also for life.

From Self-Doubt to Success: Turning F9s into A1s

ACE & EXCEL's educational philosophy has produced numerous success stories, but perhaps none illustrates its impact more clearly than the students who progressed from F9 grades in Mathematics to A1 distinctions.

For Ms. Ng, however, these remarkable results were never achieved through pressure alone.

Instead of overwhelming students with endless assessment papers, she first focused on rebuilding their confidence. By identifying conceptual gaps, simplifying challenging topics into manageable milestones, and celebrating every improvement regardless of how small students gradually developed the belief that they were capable of succeeding.

With renewed confidence came greater curiosity, stronger discipline, and a willingness to persevere through difficult concepts. Academic improvement followed naturally.

"Students don't go from an F9 to an A1 because someone simply tells them to work harder," Ms. Ng said. "They improve because someone helps them believe that improvement is possible. Once they experience progress, they become motivated to keep going. That's when confidence becomes the catalyst for excellence."

These transformations continue to reinforce ACE & EXCEL's belief that lasting academic success begins not with pressure, but with trust, encouragement, and a genuine investment in every student's growth.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

Long before today's announcement, The Academic Workshop was already familiar with Ms. Ng's impact as an educator.

Its founders first knew her not as a business partner, but as a teacher whose dedication had transformed the academic journey of their own children. Witnessing first-hand the remarkable improvements in both results and confidence, they encouraged Ms. Ng to pursue her vision of establishing an education centre of her own.

That encouragement became one of the defining moments in ACE & EXCEL's story.

Today, what began as a relationship between teacher and parent has evolved into a strategic partnership founded on mutual trust, shared educational values, and a common commitment to putting students first.

The collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of both organisations to enhance curriculum development, broaden academic programmes, and expand access to high-quality, personalised education for more students and families across Singapore.

For Ms. Ng, the partnership is both a professional milestone and a deeply personal affirmation of the philosophy that has guided ACE & EXCEL from the beginning.

"To have the very people who first encouraged me to pursue this dream now become our strategic partners is incredibly meaningful," she said. "It reminds me that confidence is contagious. When teachers believe in students, students begin believing in themselves. When families believe in educators, extraordinary things become possible. This partnership is built on that same foundation of trust."

Looking Ahead

As ACE & EXCEL enters its next chapter, the centre plans to expand its programmes to serve lower primary students, grow its team of passionate educators, and continue investing in innovative learning resources, including AI-enhanced teaching materials that make complex concepts more engaging and accessible.

Together with The Academic Workshop, the centre remains committed to creating learning environments where students feel empowered to ask questions, embrace challenges, and discover confidence in their own abilities.

Because at ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre, academic excellence is never viewed as the starting point.

It is the result of students who have first learned to believe in themselves.

About ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre

ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre is a Singapore-based education provider specialising in Mathematics and Science for primary and secondary school students. Founded by educator Ms. Jamie Ng, the centre is built on the belief that confidence is the foundation of academic success. Through personalised instruction, structured academic support, innovative teaching methods, and meaningful student relationships, ACE & EXCEL empowers learners to develop the confidence, resilience, and critical thinking skills needed to excel both in school and in life.

SOURCE ACE & EXCEL Learning Centre