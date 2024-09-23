Ace GP Tuition Partners with The Economics Tutor for JC Economics General Paper World Series Programme

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economics Tutor , in collaboration with Ace GP Tuition , is pleased to announce the launch of the JC Economics GP World Series Programme. This new initiative is crafted to deepen students' grasp of global economic issues, enriching their understanding as part of the General Paper (GP) curriculum. Set to commence in November 2024, the JC Economics GP World Series Programme will feature a comprehensive holiday workshop aimed at broadening Junior College (JC) students' knowledge, deepening their insights into current affairs, and strengthening their GP skills.

A group of students in the economics tuition class

"Partnering with AGP is a fantastic opportunity for us to offer a programme that provides students with a comprehensive understanding of economics, which is vital for their success in the General Paper," said Kelvin Hong, Founder of The Economics Tutor. "We are excited about the positive impact this initiative will have on the academic journeys of JC students in Singapore."

Programme Overview and Structure

The JC Economics GP World Series Programme will be conducted over six sessions, each lasting three hours. This programme is for JC students who wish to enhance their understanding of economics, especially those preparing for their GP examinations. Covering a wide range of essential topics, the workshop aims to reinforce key concepts and theories integral to the economics section of the GP syllabus. With a focus on clarity and practical application, the programme is designed to equip students with the tools needed to effectively tackle GP essay questions involving business, economics and globalisation - key themes in the GP syllabus. This programme will be useful for all JC students, regardless of whether economics is one of their chosen JC subjects.

Recurring Nature of the Programme

The JC Economics GP World Series Programme is not a one-time event but a recurring initiative. This ongoing approach allows the economics world series education programme to continually evolve, with its content refined and expanded over time based on participant feedback and shifts in the educational landscape. By regularly updating the material, the programme ensures that its workshops remain relevant and effective, directly addressing the specific challenges that students face as they prepare for their GP examinations. This commitment to continual improvement guarantees that students receive the most current and impactful learning experience.

About The Economics Tutor

The Economics Tutor is committed not just to providing economics tuition to students in Singapore, but also connecting academic theory with real-world economic applications, providing students with a deep and practical understanding of economics. Founded by Mr. Kelvin Hong, the service draws on his extensive experience and expertise in the field.

Mr. Hong's economics journey began at Raffles Institution and Raffles Junior College (RI/RJC). His four years in the Singapore Government Administrative Service and role as a Secretariat Subcommittee Member of Singapore's Economics Review Committee in 2001 provided him with invaluable insights into economic policy-making and national strategy. He has also successfully run numerous companies in the wellness industry before selling off his businesses to fully focus on tutoring. These experiences have equipped Mr. Hong with a comprehensive understanding of both theoretical and practical economics, making him an exceptional educator for JC Economics tuition .

At The Economics Tutor, the focus is on helping students excel in their examinations while fostering a deeper appreciation for economics. This tailored approach prepares students not only for academic success but also for future professional endeavours.

Contact for more info here.

Media Contact

[Name]: Mr Kelvin Hong

[Designation]: Founder of The Economics Tutor

[Email]: [email protected]

[Contact number]: +65 9336 7511

SOURCE The Economics Tutor