ACE Shuts Down Notorious Thailand-Based Torrent Site

Operating Since 2006, TT-torrent.com Drew More Than 26 Million Visits This Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world's leading anti-piracy organization, has shut down tt-torrent.com, a torrent website that was operated out of Thailand.

The infringing site had been in operation since 2006, initially under the domain name Thailandtorrent.com and subsequently tt-square.com. TT-torrent.com was ranked the 156th most popular website in Thailand, according to Similarweb. The site drew 26.3 million visits between January and September 2023.

Following ACE's enforcement action, tt-torrent.com and all associated domains have been transferred to the anti-piracy organization, and the sites now redirect to ACE's " Watch Legally " page.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the Economic Crime Suppression Division and ACE for their invaluable help in the fight against content piracy," said Sompan Charumilinda, Executive Vice Chairman of True Visions. "Piracy is a persistent problem around the globe, but the cooperation we have received from the Thai authorities and international organizations like ACE have led to some of the most successful enforcement actions in Asia. It is a fight that we will, and must, continue. Closing down sites like this reduces the damage done to Thai society, especially our youth, and benefits the creative economy, and the country as a whole."

"The shutdown of tt.torrent.com marks another successful ACE enforcement action and another warning to illegal piracy operators everywhere that their days are numbered," said Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection at the Motion Picture Association and Head of ACE. "This site put consumers at risk of egregious malware, undermined investment in the Thai content industry, and reduced tax contributions to the local government. The closure of tt-torrent.com is a win-win for all."

About The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) is the world's leading coalition dedicated to protecting the legal creative market and reducing digital piracy. Driven by a comprehensive approach to addressing piracy through criminal referrals, civil litigation, and cease-and-desist operations, ACE has achieved many successful global enforcement actions against illegal streaming services and unauthorized content sources and their operators. Drawing upon the collective expertise and resources of more than 50 media and entertainment companies around the world—including sports channels and associations—and reinforced by the Motion Picture Association's content protection operations, ACE protects the creativity and innovation that drives the global growth of core copyright and entertainment industries. The current governing board members for ACE are Amazon, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix Studios LLC, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Warner Bros. Charles Rivkin is Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE. For more information, visit www.alliance4creativity.com .

