ACE Shutters One of the Largest Live Sports Piracy Rings in the World

Vietnam-based Markkystreams[dot]com and 137 Associated Domains Comprise Largest Live Sports Piracy Operation Takedown to Date

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world's leading anti-piracy coalition, announced the shutdown of a notorious live sports piracy ring based in Vietnam and viewed extensively throughout the world.

Combined, the operation's illicit sites logged 812M visits over the past 12 months, making it one of the largest sports piracy rings in the world, and the largest sports piracy ring taken down by ACE to date. The shuttered sites include notorious sports piracy targets such as bestsolaris[dot]com, streameast[dot]to; markkystreams[dot]com; crackstreams[dot]dev; and weakspell[dot]to.

Through an intensive, global investigation, ACE identified and approached the sites' Hanoi-based operators, who agreed to immediately transfer 138 domains to ACE.

"The shutdown of this globally notorious live sports piracy ring is a huge victory in our campaign against the piracy of live sports programs and follows other recent successful actions by ACE and law enforcement in Vietnam," said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the Motion Picture Association (MPA). "ACE's live sports members face a unique threat when it comes to digital piracy, as live sports broadcasts lose substantial commercial value once the game ends. The takedown serves as a warning to piracy operators everywhere – including operators in live sports piracy – that ACE will identify and shut down their illegal operations."

Primarily targeting audiences in the U.S. and Canada, the sites streamed sports events daily, including content from all the U.S. sports leagues and global leagues of every category. The illicit operation affected all ACE members, including ACE's sports tier members beIN Sports, Canal+ and DAZN.

"DAZN stands with ACE in the fight to eradicate piracy, which undermines the sports ecosystem at all levels," said Ed McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of DAZN. "It is very pleasing that a criminal operation of this scale was taken down. Piracy often compromises the security of fans' data, which is then used for illegal purposes, so the closure of this piracy ring has the added benefit that potential subscribers will be guided toward legitimate content providers like DAZN."

All sites will be redirecting to the ACE "Watch Legally" page.

About The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) is the world's leading coalition dedicated to protecting the legal creative market and reducing digital piracy. Driven by a comprehensive approach to addressing piracy through criminal referrals, civil litigation, and cease-and-desist operations, ACE has achieved many successful global enforcement actions against illegal streaming services and unauthorized content sources and their operators. Drawing upon the collective expertise and resources of more than 50 media and entertainment companies around the world—including sports channels and associations—and reinforced by the Motion Picture Association's content protection operations, ACE protects the creativity and innovation that drives the global growth of core copyright and entertainment industries. The current governing board members for ACE are Amazon, Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Charles Rivkin is Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE. For more information, visit www.alliance4creativity.com.

About DAZN

DAZN is the world's leading sports entertainment platform. It broadcasts over 90,000 live events annually and is available in more than 200 markets worldwide. DAZN is the home of European football, women's football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL internationally. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, play, buy, and connect. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN. For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit www.dazngroup.com.

