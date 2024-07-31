ACEFAST Introduces the ACEFIT NEO Open-Ear Earbuds: A New Standard for Ultimate Comfort

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The young consumer electronics brand ACEFAST has launched its first new-form product, the ACEFAST ACEFIT NEO Open-Ear Earbuds. Following the success of the Crystal transparent earbud series, ACEFAST continues to meet consumer demands with new technology, creating comfortable and innovative open-ear earbuds.

Ultimate Comfort: New Open-Ear Design

Acefast AceFit Neo

The ACEFAST ACEFIT NEO features an open-ear design that requires no ear hooks and doesn't cover the ears, ensuring comfort even for eyeglass wearers. Weighing only 8 grams, the earbuds feel as light as air. They come with three sizes of ear wings to ensure a snug fit and provide stability, making them suitable for running, cycling, and exercising. The open-ear design allows you to enjoy music while remaining aware of your surroundings, enhancing safety and convenience.

Stunning Sound: High-Quality Audio Experience

Equipped with 14.8mm custom-made drivers, the earbuds deliver deep bass and clear stereo sound. The built-in bass enhancement technology ensures vibrant bass even at low volumes. Additionally, the ENC call noise reduction technology effectively suppresses 90% of environmental noise, ensuring clear communication in noisy environments.

Convenient Controls: Smart Touch and Long Battery Life

The large touch control area makes operation easy. A full charge provides 8.5 hours of music playback, and with the charging case, it extends up to 30 hours. A quick 10-minute charge offers about 2 hours of playback. The charging case supports TYPE-C fast charging and wireless charging, making it suitable for all-day office use or extended activities.

The ACEFAST ACEFIT NEO perfectly combines comfort and innovation, bringing new vitality to modern life. We hope every user enjoys the high-quality audio while experiencing unprecedented wearing comfort.

About ACEFAST

ACEFAST was founded in 2020, ACE stands for "first class, top class" and Fast stands for "fast". It is a global intelligent electronics company with comprehensive online and offline sales coverage.

As a young consumer electronics brand, ACEFAST combines consumers' needs for a better digital life with new technology and the artistic vision of its founder, creating bold and intriguing transparent designs, boldly "Exploring the Future".

