ACEN completes transition to 100% renewable energy

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEN has reached a defining milestone in its transformation journey, having achieved 100% renewable energy generation across its portfolio earlier this year.

The milestone underscores a strategic shift that began nearly a decade ago. In 2016, ACEN reached 1,000 megawatts of installed capacity, with the portfolio largely anchored on coal and renewable energy accounting for only around 2%. At the time, fossil fuels dominated regional power systems, and large-scale renewables were still emerging.

Recognizing the growing urgency of climate change and the long-term risks associated with carbon-intensive assets, ACEN made a deliberate pivot toward renewable energy. The company reshaped its strategy, redirected capital, and built the capabilities needed to scale clean energy across multiple markets - while taking measured steps to reduce and ultimately exit coal.

Today, ACEN's renewable energy portfolio has grown to over 7 gigawatts of attributable capacity, spanning projects that are operational, under construction, or supported by signed agreements. ACEN, the Ayala group's listed energy company, is now among the fastest-growing renewable energy platforms in the Asia Pacific, with the Philippines as its core and largest market.

Beyond the Philippines, ACEN has established a diversified regional presence, with a wholly-owned platform in Australia, alongside operations in Vietnam, India, and Lao PDR, and strategic investments in Indonesia and other markets.

"This milestone reflects our long-term strategy to align ACEN with the future of the energy system, while supporting decarbonization in a commercially disciplined way," said Eric Francia, President and CEO of ACEN.

As a developer, builder, and operator, ACEN leverages its agility and collaborative approach to help accelerate the energy transition across its markets. The company now operates on 100% renewable energy generation and is targeting Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, consistent with global climate objectives.

In 2025, ACEN completed and advanced a diversified set of renewable energy projects across its portfolio:

Solar: 4,634 MW

Wind: 1,957 MW

Geothermal: 115 MW

Battery Energy Storage: 304 MW

These projects contribute to cleaner and more reliable power systems, while supporting economic activity and local development across ACEN's host communities.

Reaching 100% renewable energy marks an important foundation for ACEN's next phase of growth. As the company looks ahead, its focus extends beyond capacity expansion, toward enabling a just, orderly, and inclusive energy transition that delivers long-term value for stakeholders.

Beyond targets, ACEN continues to transition with purpose. Demonstrating that ambition, when matched with execution, can deliver real impact.

