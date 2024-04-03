ACEN RES supports Cermatex in advancing sustainability goals

MANILA, Philippines, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity supply unit of ACEN, has been selected by Cermatex Manufacturing Corporation, a leading Cebu-based casual footwear manufacturer, to provide renewable energy to their operating plants. This is a significant leap in corporate sustainability as the partnership ensures that Cermatex's facilities are now powered by a 100% renewable energy mix, aligning with global environmental targets and responding to the growing consumer demand for responsibly produced goods.

Leveraging the Retail Competition and Open Access program, Cermatex is now powered by clean energy from ACEN's diverse portfolio of solar, wind, and geothermal power plants. This strategic move underscores Cermatex's commitment to environmental stewardship as it reduces its carbon footprint – an advantageous move as more consumers around the globe increasingly favor brands that prioritize sustainability.

Ela Mina, ACEN vice president for commercial operations, said: "We are delighted to welcome Cermatex Manufacturing Corporation as part of the growing roster of businesses in Cebu embracing renewable energy. ACEN RES is proud to facilitate their energy transition, supporting them in their commitment to forge a sustainable and eco-friendly future."

Timothy Joseph Yu, Cermatex assistant administrative officer, emphasized the company's broader vision: "Our commitment extends beyond being a manufacturer of casual footwear. We pledge to be a 'reliable walking companion' for our customers, which includes a commitment to the planet. Our collaboration with ACEN RES is a key stride toward our vision of a sustainable future for our company."

Established in 1993, Cermatex has become a significant player in the casual footwear industry, known for its diverse styles available in hundreds of stores across the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

ACEN RES is the retail electricity unit of ACEN, an Ayala company with the largest capacity of new renewable energy in the country. ACEN is also the only Filipino-owned energy company with significant renewable energy assets in the Asia Pacific region consisting of mostly solar and wind plants in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.

About ACEN RES

ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) is the retail electricity supply unit of ACEN and the Ayala Group. It is a licensed retail electricity supplier and renewable energy solutions provider powering businesses and industries through the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

