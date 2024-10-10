Acer Medical: VeriOsteo OP Obtains Medical Device Approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health

TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Medical announced that its AI-assisted bone mineral density abnormalities screening software, VeriOsteo OP, has obtained a medical device certificate from Indonesia's Ministry of Health. This marks the second product to receive registration approval, following the certification of the VeriSee DR, an AI-assisted diagnostic solution for diabetic retinopathy VeriSee DR.

AI-Assisted Bone Mineral Density Abnormality Screening Software - VeriOsteo OP

VeriOsteo OP analyzes bone mineral density (BMD) through X-ray images, calculates the bone mineral density (BMD) and to predict T-score and assists doctors in assessing potential BMD abnormalities. The software offers both medical professionals and patients with quick results and appropriate treatment options.

Indonesia has a population of more than 200 million, making it the fourth-largest country in the world. Their elderly population of approximately 16 million is susceptible to abnormal bone density. Due to low awareness of the disease, many forego or delay seeking medical treatment, missing the critical period for early intervention.

Acer Medical, a subsidiary of the Acer Group, specializes in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and software development to produce medical imaging devices for early and preventive disease detection. The company is dedicated to developing smart medical software and hardware solutions based on AI-driven medical imaging technologies to enhance the diagnostic process. To date, Acer Medical's AI medical imaging products have obtained 12 medical device certifications in Taiwan and have been successfully implemented in over 300 medical institutions.

