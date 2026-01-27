Acker Embarks on New Era Across Europe & Asia with the Launch of Acker Wine Merchant in Singapore

Serving Singapore and beyond, Acker Wine Merchant provides collectors access to exclusive releases, private tastings, and unparalleled service through a dedicated international platform.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker, the world's largest fine wine auction house and America's oldest wine merchant, has strengthened its international retail presence with dedicated sale hubs across Hong Kong, London, Japan, South Korean, Mainland China and now Singapore.

The company proudly unveils Acker Wine Merchant, bringing collectors in Singapore and beyond high-touch access to the world's finest wines, supported by more than US$20 million of carefully curated stock. The platform offers tailored guidance to help collectors build and refine their cellars with confidence, while providing a single destination for exclusive releases, private tastings, and personalized service.

"We are launching a truly global service built on our legacy of excellence and deeply personal approach to client relationships," said Irvin Goldman, Acker's Global CEO and Co-owner. "By uniting our expertise in London, Hong Kong and the US, we are uniquely positioned to serve the next generation of collectors across the world's most dynamic markets."

A Global Service for the Discerning Collector

Acker Wine Merchant offers a complete suite of services for private clients and retail collectors, entirely separate from Acker's auction activities. With this launch, Acker reinforces its identity as the definitive leader in fine wine, committed to quality, authenticity and unparalleled client service on a global scale.

Clients will benefit from dedicated Wine Merchant Specialists providing a fully personalised, retail-only experience with curated selections of rare vintages and regional specialties. This is complemented by tailored advisory services surrounding acquisition, collection building and investment, and supported by a continued focus on sustainability and innovation through partnerships withleading producers.

Positioned as a true global wine merchant, the division will leverage a US$20 million fine wine inventory, enhanced storage capabilities for long-term investment and retail consignments, and significant capital availability for immediate buyouts. The client experience will be supported through a dedicated international website, a revamped e-commerce platform, and a calendar of exclusive events including tastings, masterclasses, and private dinners in London, Europe and Asia.

A New Era for Fine Wine Enthusiasts

Drawing on Acker's long-standing reputation for sourcing some of the rarest and most sought-after bottles, Acker Wine Merchant sets a new benchmark for fine wine retail and private client services in the region. The exceptional selection spans legendary Burgundy estates and cult producers, offering collectors access to wines celebrated for their rarity, provenance and investment-grade stature.

Portfolio highlights include some of Burgundy's most tightly held and historically significant estates, such as Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Leroy, Coche-Dury, Domaine René Engel, Georges Roumier, and Jacky Truchot.

With its Singapore debut, Acker Wine Merchant offers discerning collectors a gateway to the world's most prestigious labels, bolstered impeccable sourcing and centuries of expertise.

For full selection and more information: https://hk.ackerwines.com/wine-merchant/

About Acker Wines

Founded in 1820, Acker is America's oldest wine merchant and the leading fine and rare wine auction house globally. Now in its third century, the company serves collectors worldwide through its full suite of fine wine services, including retail sourcing, auctions, cellar management and appraisals, investment advisement, bespoke events and tastings, wine excursions, and a world-class wine club. With a global platform spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia, Acker brings these capabilities together as The World's Destination for Fine & Rare Wine™.

