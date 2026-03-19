KUCHING, Malaysia, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading platform on workplace health and safety, the 24th Asian Congress on Occupational Health (ACOH) 2026, is calling on researchers, practitioners, and industry professionals to secure their participation as key deadlines approach. Scheduled to take place from 5 to 8 August at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, the congress serves as a premier regional hub for advancing workplace health standards and fostering international collaboration.

ACOH 2026 Early Bird Rate Ends 30 April; Abstract Submission Closes 1 April

Organised by the Academy of Occupational and Environmental Medicine Malaysia and supported by Business Events Sarawak and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau, ACOH 2026 carries the theme "Shaping a Sustainable Future: Global Perspectives on Occupational Health." The event is expected to draw over 2,000 delegates and will feature a comprehensive programme including plenary sessions, symposia, and scientific presentations on critical issues such as occupational diseases, mental health, industrial hygiene, and the impact of climate change on workforce sustainability.

Abstract submission remains open until 1 April, with authors invited to submit under a wide range of key themes, including occupational medicine, mental health at work, industrial hygiene practice, occupational health policies, digital transformation and work, as well as climate change and workplace safety. This provides an opportunity for participants to present research, share practical insights, and contribute to shaping workplace health practices at both organisational and policy levels.

For international delegates, the early bird registration is set at RM1,750, with a dedicated student rate of RM1,100 and an accompanying person package available at RM150.

Beyond the main congress, participants can enhance their expertise through intensive pre-congress workshops on 5 August at the Hilton Kuching, covering specialised areas such as Aviation Medicine, Fitness to Work, and Diving Medicine. These sessions are complemented by Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) workshops on 4 and 5 August, focusing on Audiometry, Medical Surveillance, and Spirometry. Participants may also join exclusive technical tours to the SOCSO Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre and the PETRONAS Twin Towers and Leadership Centre.

ACOH 2026 offers participants access to the latest research, insights from international experts, and valuable networking opportunities with industry leaders and policymakers. The congress also provides a platform to benchmark practices, explore emerging trends, and gain practical knowledge that can be applied to improve workplace health, safety, and productivity.

While attending the congress in the "Land of the Hornbills," delegates are invited to discover Sarawak's breathtaking landscapes, from the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Mulu Caves to rare wildlife encounters, including orangutans at Semenggoh Nature Reserve and the iconic proboscis monkeys at Bako National Park.

Those interested are encouraged to register early to secure their participation and submit abstracts before the 1 April deadline.

For more information, visit www.acoh2026.com or contact the Congress Secretariat at [email protected] or 082-555 189.

SOURCE Academy of Occupational and Environmental Medicine Malaysia