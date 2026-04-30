ACROBiosystems and SeromYx Systems Announce Strategic Collaboration on Comprehensive Functional Profiling of Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies

TOKYO and NEWARK, Del., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems, a company dedicated to being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, has entered into a research collaboration with SeromYx Systems, specializing in advanced immunology technologies. The partnership aims to comprehensively profile the function of approved anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

The collaboration leverages ACROBiosystems' recombinant human full-length CD20 virus-like particles (VLPs) and SeromYx's biophysical and cellular Fc-effector function platform to unlock new breakthrough understanding of the potential drivers of therapeutic safety and efficacy of anti-CD20 mAbs.

CD20, a critical target for treating B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, is selectively expressed on B-cells, allowing for effective B-cell depletion while preserving long-term immune memory. The study compared the biophysical binding and immune effector functions of Rituximab (RTX), Ofatumumab (OFA), and Obinutuzumab (OBZ), providing a detailed analysis of their mechanisms of action.

Robust binding profiles and distinct Fc-effector functions of the anti-CD20 mAbs were observed throughout the study. Notably, the collaboration discovered new Fc-effector functions, including antibody-dependent neutrophil and eosinophil phagocytosis activities. These findings broaden the understanding of how these mAbs engage with immune cells, potentially influencing their efficacy in various clinical settings.

"This collaborative study together with SeromYx represents a significant step in exploring the expansive applications of our human CD20 full-length VLP. We are excited to see how our full-length transmembrane proteins contribute to a greater understanding of antibody drug efficacy, driving forward innovations in the field of immunology and more," said John Miao, Senior VP at ACROBiosystems.

"This study not only reinforces the importance of comprehensive Fc effector profiling as a critical tool for all mAbs in development, ensuring a deeper understanding of safety and efficacy mechanisms, but also has implications for the development of new anti-CD20 mAbs," said Lenny Moise, VP of Research, at SeromYx.

About ACROBiosystems

ACROBiosystems Group, founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing innovative products and business models. The company spans across the globe and maintains offices, R&D centers, and production bases in more than 15 different cities within the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany. ACROBiosystems Group has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises, including Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson, and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

ACROBiosystems' brands include Resilient Supply, CytoPak, SAFENSURE, FLAG, Star Staining, Aneuro, ComboX, GENPower and many others. Its main products and services are recombinant proteins, kits, antibodies, scientific services, and other related products. ACROBiosystems employs a strict quality control system for its products that are used in biopharmaceutical research and development, production, and clinical application. This includes targeted discovery and validation, candidate drug screening/optimization, CMC development and pilot production, preclinical research, clinical trials, commercial production, and clinical application of companion diagnostics.

Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and actively empowers our partners. The company is dedicated to accelerating the drug development process, including targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic drugs, and their clinical applications, and contributes to global health.

About SeromYx Systems

SeromYx Systems leverages high-throughput cell and bead-based assays, coupled with machine learning computational analysis, to advance the design and development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. By profiling the functional interactions between antibodies and innate immune cells, the company enables biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies with precision. SeromYx Systems' platform provides one of the most comprehensive Fc effector function profiling to help identify antibody functions for targeting pathogens, infected cells, or tumors.

SeromYx Systems offers an extensive suite of biophysical and functional assays to support the entire lifecycle of monoclonal antibody development, from candidate selection to IND and CMC filing. With a GCLP-certified platform and robust data interpretation, SeromYx Systems is a trusted partner in the development of monoclonal therapies that address critical health challenges and unmet medical needs.

SOURCE ACROBiosystems Group