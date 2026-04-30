ACROBiosystems collaborates with Carterra, accelerating large-scale characterization of potential drug candidates

TOKYO and NEWARK, Del., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems, a company dedicated to being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, announces its collaboration with Carterra, a company focused on innovative technologies designed to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies. Through the synergy of ACROBiosystems' "FLAG" multi-pass transmembrane proteins and Carterra's LSA platform, large-scale comprehensive characterization of drug candidates can be rapidly performed using high-throughput surface plasmon resonance (HT-SPR).

Transmembrane proteins, especially multi-pass ones, have been considered as highly research‑worthy yet 'undruggable' targets. Many practical limitations remain due to the challenges of working with proteins that are not highly stable in the absence of a native cell-membrane environment.

To overcome this challenge, ACROBiosystems has established its "FLAG" technology platform. This integrated platform employs multiple innovative approaches to develop a full range of high-quality, full-length targets. These proteins exhibit stabilized structures and high biological activity, and the portfolio includes key targets such as CD20, Claudin18.2/18.1/6/9, GPRC5D, CCR8, STEAP1/2/3/4, GLP-1R, and GIPR. They are designed to facilitate and accelerate mechanistic research and drug discovery.

The combination of these stable transmembrane proteins with Carterra's high-throughput platform creates a robust solution for candidate screening. The use of high-quality, full-length transmembrane proteins is critical for the accurate characterization of drug candidates. Following transmembrane protein evaluations to confirm purity, structure and bioactivity, HT-SPR can subsequently be performed with confidence to screen for drug candidates. These techniques highlight that with stable receptor formats, both generalized binding and detailed kinetics can be ascertained. The rapid throughput of the Carterra LSA platform reduces the receptor's required stability time and mitigates activity losses that can occur in slower, lower-throughput screening assays. While this work was done using intact monoclonal antibodies, the approach could easily be extended to any drug format including nanobodies, scFvs, aptamers, and even arrays of DEL compounds.

Together, ACROBiosystems' expertise in developing high-quality recombinant proteins and Carterra's innovative LSA platform enables researchers to access broader and deeper information on thousands of potential drug candidates. And which shall bring a significant acceleration of the research and development process for groundbreaking therapies.

SOURCE ACROBiosystems Group