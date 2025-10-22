Across Mountains and Seas, A Shared Delicacy - Xinjiang Nileke Salmon Food Festival Lights Up the Night at Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Tianshan Salmon Leaps onto the International Stage, Tianyun Quality Illuminates a New Chapter in China-Singapore Culinary Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the glittering lights of Singapore, the "Convergence of Flavours, Meet at the Sands" Xinjiang Nileke Salmon Tasting Gourmet Festival & Tianshan Trout Feast opening event was grandly held at the Rise Restaurant in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. This was not only the international debut of salmon originating from the glacial meltwaters of the Tianshan Mountains, traversing 4,500 kilometers, but also a sensory feast blending cultural performances and gourmet tasting, marking a milestone step for Chinese high-end agricultural products on the path of internationalization.

A Culinary and Cultural Feast Spanning Mountains and Seas

The banquet officially commenced around 6:00 PM at the Rise Restaurant, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Representatives from the political and business circles of China and Singapore, culinary elites, media figures, and food critics gathered together. Accompanied by Xinjiang-style welcome drinks and specialty snacks, they eagerly anticipated this gustatory journey connecting the Tianshan Mountains and Southeast Asia.

At 6:30 PM, as the lights gently focused, the host opened the proceedings with the poetic words: "The Tianshan glaciers, carving clarity over a thousand days and nights; the shores of Singapore, awaiting the encounter with eternal tides." Ms. Zhang Yuru, Vice General Manager of Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co., Ltd., was the first to take the stage to deliver her address. She expressed with emotion, "Presenting our product in Singapore is the realization of Tianyun's founding dream: 'to produce world-class fish'."

The banquet proceeded in a climactic atmosphere. Guests of honour raised their glasses together, their gestures shining brightly under the lights, officially marking the opening of the Xinjiang Nileke Salmon Gourmet Festival. Subsequently, a passionate performance of Xinjiang ethnic dance elevated the atmosphere, as dancers moved among the guests, inviting them to indulge freely in the buffet feast centered around salmon. The host moved between the food stations, with real-time displays on large screens showcasing the creative salmon dishes meticulously prepared by the Executive Chefs of Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Detailed explanations of the ingredient origins and culinary philosophy drew waves of admiration.

Towards the end of the banquet, the organizers exchanged greetings and respect with the chef team, paying tribute to these unsung heroes who transformed ingredients into art.

World-Class Fish Nurtured by Tianshan Glacial Waters

The salmon served at this event comes from the pristine waters of the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang. The cold, pure glacial meltwater, with an annual average temperature of around 12°C, gives the Tianyun salmon its characteristically firm, springy, tender, clean, and subtly sweet flesh – a unique texture highly praised by international chefs.

Mr. Eric Neo, Honorary President of the Singapore Chefs' Association, noted, "The combination of this salmon with Southeast Asian spices is truly stunning. We are experimenting with incorporating it into local specialty cuisines." Behind this acclaim lies Tianyun Salmon's ultimate pursuit of quality. They are raised at the ecological salmon farming base in Kalasu Village, Nileke County, on the northern slopes of the Tianshan Mountains. The water source is pure glacial snowmelt, maintaining an average annual temperature of around 12°C, endowing Xinjiang Tianyun Salmon with its unique texture: firm, springy, tender, clean, and subtly sweet.

"What we deliver is not just a salmon, but a promise of safe, healthy, and traceable quality from Xinjiang, China," emphasized Ms. Zhang Yuru in her speech. Tianyun Company has introduced internationally top-tier intelligent breeding and processing systems and has successively obtained multiple authoritative domestic and international certifications such as BRCGS, IFS, and Antibiotic-Free product certification, establishing a transparent, full-chain traceability system from source to table.

Quality Gains High Recognition in the International Market

In interviews prior to the event, numerous Singaporean hotel executive chefs and procurement heads spoke highly of Tianyun salmon. Sky Lee, Secretary-General of the Singapore Chefs Association (Chinese Cuisine), noted its suitability "particularly for sashimi and low-temperature cooking," while Eric Neo, Honorary President of the Singapore Chefs Association, praised its potential for fusion with Southeast Asian spices.

Chris Tan, Principal of SONGLILAI trading enterprise, further stated, "The full-chain traceability system and international certifications provide us with a foundation of trust. We are optimistic about the potential of this product in the Singapore and Southeast Asian markets, especially among high-end customer groups who value ingredient provenance and sustainability."

This trust is precisely the core reason for Tianyun salmon's successful entry into the international high-end market. Shifting from being "price-driven" to being "trust-driven," Tianyun, with the dual guarantees of "transparent traceability + international certification," has set a "benchmark of trust" for the global expansion of Chinese agricultural brands.

From Product Export to Global Expansion of Brand Value

"We look forward to a future where gourmet lovers worldwide, when thinking of high-quality salmon, will think of Nileke from Xinjiang, China!" expressed Ms. Zhang Yuru while sharing her vision for the future during the dinner.

Through its brand narrative combining "terroir scarcity + technological modernity + cultural resonance," Tianyun Salmon has completed the industrial leap from "product" to "brand."

A representative from the Chinese Embassy in Singapore noted in their address that this event was "a vivid practice of high-quality joint efforts under the Belt and Road Initiative between China and Singapore," and expressed hope that Xinjiang Salmon would become a link "promoting more high-quality agricultural products from Xinjiang to 'swim' along the Belt and Road to the world."

Setting a New Benchmark for Chinese Agriculture's Internationalization

Tianyun salmon's "ice-breaking journey" shatters traditional perceptions of "land-based seafood farming," proving that inland regions can fully utilize their unique ecological advantages combined with technological innovation to create high-end agricultural products with international competitiveness.

From "breaking the ice" to "spreading like wildfire," the success of Tianyun salmon injects strong confidence into the internationalization of Chinese agriculture. It confirms that as long as quality is upheld, trust is built, and stories are well told, China's "gifts of nature" and "crafted flavors" are fully capable of standing on the world's top stages.

SOURCE Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co., Ltd