ACT Genomics and LSI Medience Sign MOU to form a Strategic Partnership and Collaborate in the Japanese Market

TOKYO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Genomics Co. Ltd. (headquarters: Neihu District, Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C. , CEO: Walt Ling, hereafter ACTG), a leader in comprehensive cancer genomic profiling, and LSI Medience Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Kenichi Uchino, hereafter LSIM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan), announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in the Japanese market. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing personalized medicine in Japan.

The group photo of ACT Genomics and LSI Medience forming a strategic partnership and collaboration.

The MOU formalizes the intent of both companies to explore collaborative opportunities in genomic and clinical testing services tailored to the Japanese healthcare landscape. This partnership aims to leverage ACTG's expertise in genomic profiling technologies and LSI Medience's robust capabilities in clinical testing and services for medical and research institutions.

The collaboration will initially focus on integrating genomic profiling into clinical research practices and provide Japanese researchers with personalized and effective information. Further details about the collaboration, including specific projects and initiatives, will be disclosed at a later date as soon as those are determined.

"We look forward to the partnership with LSI Medience to enhance the impact of precision medicine in Japan," said Walt Ling, CEO of ACTG. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative and tailored solutions that improve patient outcomes. Together, we hope to set new standards in the field of precision medicine"

Kenichi Uchino, President of LSIM, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "By combining our strengths, we accelerate technological innovation and are poised to make significant advancements in medical services. This collaboration represents a commitment to contribute positively to the healthcare industry in Japan."

About ACT Genomics

ACT Genomics is a world-leading genomic test solution provider. Our mission is to make personalized medicine accessible to all. ACT Genomics offers precision medicine services globally. Combining tumor biology, cancer genomics, and bioinformatics experts to provide treatment guidelines for solid tumors, relapse, and drug resistance, as well as cancer monitoring, risk assessment, and immunotherapy evaluation. ACT Genomics is dedicated to turning every cancer patient's genetic information into actionable resolutions through cutting-edge next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, bioinformatics analysis, and comprehensive service offerings.

URL: www.actgenomics.com/

About LSI Medience

LSI Medience, a Japanese subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), was established in 1975. With Clinical Testing as its main businesses, LSIM strives to create new solutions by leveraging its power of analytical capabilities developed over many years in various testing fields. Contributing to the prevention, early detection, and treatment of diseases, LSIM is also actively engaged in initiatives to support next-generation medical care, such as personalized medicine.

URL: www.medience.co.jp/english/

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation, and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, diagnostics and life sciences. The consolidated net sales in FY2023 were JPY 353.9 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. PHC Group is a collective term referring to PHC Holdings Corporation and its subsidiaries.

URL: https://www.phchd.com/global

