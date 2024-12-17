ADA strengthens its position as the leading Data and AI company and the largest integrated ecommerce player in the region with its industry-leading Intelligent Commerce solution that combines Customore's data accelerators and ADA's CoPilot for AI-driven predictive analytics to drive transformational growth in the Consumer Packaged Goods sector.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, the leading Data and AI company and the largest integrated ecommerce provider in Asia, today announced the acquisition of Customore, a leading platform for ecommerce data consolidation. This strategic acquisition enables ADA to launch the CPG industry's most comprehensive Intelligent Commerce solution, designed to accelerate ecommerce success through powerful data insights, AI-driven predictive analytics, and seamless ecommerce operations.

ADA Acquires Customore, Launching the Most Advanced Intelligent Commerce Solution for the CPG Industry

"We are excited to welcome Customore to ADA and to launch our Intelligent Commerce suite," said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA. "This revolutionary platform helps businesses harness and unify data, make timely decisions, optimize performance across all stages of the customer journey, and scale digital commerce operations. With Intelligent Commerce, we are setting a new standard for customer-centric growth."

ADA's Intelligent Commerce suite is built on three powerful pillars:

Customore's Data Layer – Customore builds advanced data connectors to extract and unify ecommerce data into a centralized, versatile data layer, creating the foundation for brands to build data-driven workflows and business cases. ADA's AI CoPilot – ADA's proprietary AI CoPilot optimizes ecommerce operations with predictive analytics, powering demand forecasting, pricing strategy, and inventory management. Supported by ADA's expertise in data analytics and scalable cloud technology, it ensures operational efficiency and real-time insights for enhanced customer experiences. Digital Operations Expertise – ADA's digital operations team provides hands-on support for implementing and scaling end-to-end ecommerce solutions, empowering brands to create efficient customer experiences and drive sustainable growth.

"Our mission is to empower brands to lead in the digital commerce era," said Sherry Tan, Chief of Ecommerce at ADA. "With ADA's Intelligent Commerce, we enable better product decisions, more effective pricing strategies, optimized marketing efforts, enhanced promotions, and smarter investments in digital shelf management."

David Nomber, CEO of Customore, added: "We are thrilled to join ADA and leverage its deep expertise, expansive reach, and resources to accelerate our growth and support ADA's extensive client base."

ADA's Intelligent Commerce solution is already available to brands who can request demos via www.ada-asia.com.

About ADA

ADA leverages data, artificial intelligence, and technology to transform businesses across Asia. With a robust presence in 12 countries, ADA combines the best of AI and analytics to provide comprehensive digital solutions that drive business performance.

The company has a multi-faceted, data-driven approach that encompasses:

Data Transformation Services

Commerce Transformation Solutions

Customer Engagement Solutions and Conversational AI

The company's dual headquarters are in Singapore and Malaysia. Notably, ADA's shareholders include industry giants like SoftBank, Axiata, Mitsui, and Sumitomo Corporation.

For more information about ADA and its new Intelligent Commerce solution, please visit www.ada-asia.com or contact the ADA team.

SOURCE ADA