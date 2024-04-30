ADA Unveils AI CoPilots to Revolutionise Marketing and Commerce for Global Enterprises

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, a leader in digital and data-driven business transformation across Asia, today launched a visionary suite of AI CoPilots engineered to redefine enterprise marketing and commerce functions, driving efficiency and effectiveness, fostering a new era of strategic and operational agility through data and AI democratisation.

Seamlessly integrated with ADA's suite of digital services, AI CoPilots tap into diverse datasets and proprietary AI models. Each CoPilot unites disparate information streams, dismantling the silos between different platforms and business units. By doing so, it provides transformative insights with real-time predictive analytics and delivers strategic guidance customised for the unique dynamics of each enterprise.

ADA's inaugural lineup of AI CoPilots encompasses four strategically devised tools, each tailored to optimise distinct facets of digital enterprise:

CoPilot for Full Funnel Marketing: Rapidly synthesises diverse datasets, offering businesses actionable insights to identify high-value users and refine campaigns across the funnel, enabling data-driven decisions as quickly as tomorrow.

Rapidly synthesises diverse datasets, offering businesses actionable insights to identify high-value users and refine campaigns across the funnel, enabling data-driven decisions as quickly as tomorrow. CoPilot for Ecommerce: Offers advanced predictive capabilities for ecommerce platforms to anticipate market trends and consumer behaviour, powering a competitive advantage for clients.

Offers advanced predictive capabilities for ecommerce platforms to anticipate market trends and consumer behaviour, powering a competitive advantage for clients. CoPilot for Conversational AI : Empowers chatbots with the ability to engage in deep, meaningful dialogues and provide human-like responses, swiftly resolving queries with a clear focus on outcomes.

: Empowers chatbots with the ability to engage in deep, meaningful dialogues and provide human-like responses, swiftly resolving queries with a clear focus on outcomes. CoPilot for Customer Segmentation: Enables clients to rapidly access and leverage ADA's XACT data segments, transforming their marketing with compliant, actionable insights from over 300 million profiles.

"Our new AI CoPilots will set a benchmark in the industry by enabling enterprises to execute unprecedented marketing and commerce strategies," said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO at ADA. "This initiative is not just an investment in technology, it's an investment in our customers' future, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market. This move not only amplifies the reach of ADA's advanced machine learning models and AI technologies but also reinforces the company's dedication to fostering a synergistic ecosystem where our client's strategies are seamlessly executed from insight to action."

ADA's commitment to innovation and its expansive presence in 12 countries underscore its role as a transformative force in the industry. As ADA continues to expand its capabilities and reach, it remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business success.

About ADA

ADA leverages data, artificial intelligence, and technology to transform businesses across Asia. With a robust presence in 12 countries, ADA combines the best of AI and analytics to provide comprehensive digital solutions that drive business performance.

The company has a multi-faceted, data-driven approach that encompasses:

Data Transformation Services

Marketing Solutions

Ecommerce Solutions

Customer Engagement Solutions

The company's dual headquarters are in Singapore and Malaysia. Notably, ADA's shareholders include industry giants like Softbank, Axiata, Mitsui, and Sumitomo Corporation.

SOURCE ADA