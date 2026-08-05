Adamo Software Expands Asia-Pacific Footprint with New Adamo APAC Hub in Singapore

New Singapore entity pairs local client engagement with Vietnam-based engineering delivery, serving mid-sized to enterprise businesses in travel, healthcare, and other digital-first sectors.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the escalating demand for skilled technology talent and robust digital transformation across the region, Adamo Software, a Vietnam-based software development company founded in 2018, today announced the launch of Adamo APAC. Headquartered at 470 North Bridge Road, Bugis Cube, in central Singapore, this new entity provides enterprise clients across the Asia-Pacific region with a local point of engagement, seamlessly backed by Adamo Software's established engineering teams in Vietnam.

Bridging the Tech Talent Gap

Adamo Software launches Adamo APAC in Singapore

Singapore remains the primary gateway for technology investment in Southeast Asia, yet the demand for skilled engineering talent consistently outpaces local supply. According to ManpowerGroup's 2026 Talent Shortage Survey, 71% of employers in Singapore report difficulty finding the skilled talent they need, with AI development and AI literacy among the hardest skills to fill.

Simultaneously, regional technology spending is surging. Grand View Research estimates the Asia-Pacific IT services market at USD 408.5 billion in 2024, projecting growth to USD 763.4 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0%.

For mid-sized businesses and large enterprises needing to build digital products without the high cost and lead time of in-house hiring, an offshore-backed delivery model offers a practical route to scale. Adamo APAC is positioned to meet these needs by combining local accessibility with regional engineering capacity.

"Establishing Adamo APAC in Singapore lets us work more closely with clients across the region while keeping the delivery strength we have built since 2018," said Kevin Nguyen, CEO at Adamo Software. "Businesses here want a partner they can meet locally, backed by engineering teams that scale quickly and deliver reliably. That combination is what Adamo APAC is built to provide."

Comprehensive Software Services and Deep Industry Expertise

Through Adamo APAC, clients can access a full range of software services tailored for enterprise use:

Custom Software Development: End-to-end design and build of web and mobile applications, platform modernization, and system integration.

End-to-end design and build of web and mobile applications, platform modernization, and system integration. AI and Data Services: Data engineering, analytics, and applied AI solutions.

Data engineering, analytics, and applied AI solutions. Dedicated Development Teams: Long-term offshore engineering teams that operate as an extension of the client's own organization.

The company serves organizations across Logistics, E-commerce, and Fintech, with particular depth in two key sectors:

Travel and Hospitality: Adamo builds booking and reservation platforms, online travel agency systems, property and channel management tools, and customer-facing mobile applications. Its teams excel in sector-specific demands, including multi-currency and multi-language support, real-time inventory synchronization, third-party GDS and payment integrations, and stable performance under high booking volumes.

Adamo builds booking and reservation platforms, online travel agency systems, property and channel management tools, and customer-facing mobile applications. Its teams excel in sector-specific demands, including multi-currency and multi-language support, real-time inventory synchronization, third-party GDS and payment integrations, and stable performance under high booking volumes. Healthcare: Adamo develops electronic medical record and clinical systems, telemedicine platforms, and patient-facing applications. Solutions are built to meet strict requirements for data security and interoperability, including health data exchange standards such as HL7 FHIR and data protection rules such as Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Proven Delivery Standards and Regional Commitment

The Singapore office serves as Adamo APAC's client-facing hub, handling consultation, solution scoping, and account management, while engineering runs through Adamo Software's teams in Vietnam. This model gives clients in-region accessibility and the cost efficiency of an established offshore operation, ensuring faster response times and a single, accountable partner from the first conversation through delivery and support.

Adamo Software holds ISO 27001 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, covering information security and quality management. Since 2018, the company has completed over 300 projects for more than 200 clients, supported by a team of over 170 engineers.

Viewing Singapore as a long-term anchor for its work across the Asia-Pacific, Adamo APAC aims to deepen its consulting and delivery capabilities, serving as a dependable engineering partner as regional businesses accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption.

About Adamo Software

Adamo Software is a software development company founded in 2018, delivering custom software, AI and data solutions and dedicated development teams to clients internationally from its base in Vietnam. The company holds ISO 27001 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Adamo APAC is its Singapore-based entity, serving enterprise clients across the Asia-Pacific region. More information is available at https://adamosoft.sg.

INFORMATION CONTACT

Website: https://adamosoft.sg/

Email: [email protected]

Address: 470 North Bridge Road, #05-12, Bugis Cube, Singapore 188735

SOURCE Adamo Software