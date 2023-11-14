Additional information to the Aker Horizons Half-Year Report 2023

News provided by

Aker Horizons

15 Nov, 2023, 06:47 CST

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enclosed document serves as additional information to Aker Horizons' Half-Year Report for 2023. The attached Note 8 replaces the previously reported note and provides further elaboration and sensitivity analyses pertaining to key assumptions as of 30 June 2023. The updated note is presented as a result of correspondence with the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. There have been no alterations to the reported financial figures.

The additional information represents public information and should be read in conjunction with the Half-Year Report 2023, approved by the Board of Directors on 12 July 2023, published on 13 July 2023.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, [email protected]

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07, [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3875857/b26cd35e8bebfc34.pdf

Attachment to Notice Note 8 to Aker Horizons Half-Year Report 2023

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Also from this source

Mainstream Renewable Power concludes reorganization process in Chile

Reference is made to previous announcements by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") regarding the initiation by Mainstream Renewable Power...

Aker Horizons ASA: Third-quarter results 2023

Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: AKH), a developer of green energy and industry, today announced results for the third quarter of 2023. Aker Horizons' net...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics