Addressing the Rising Myopia Challenge: HOYA Lens Singapore's MiYOSMART Sun with Full Control Lenses

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Lens Singapore, a global leader in optical technology innovation, has introduced MiYOSMART Sun with Full Control lenses, the latest addition to its myopia management range. The lenses are specifically designed to address the growing prevalence of myopia in children. As myopia rates continue rising globally, effective solutions are needed to curb this concerning trend.

Myopia, or near-sightedness, is predicted to affect half of the worldwide population by 2050[1]. Lifestyle factors like increased near-work and less time outdoors appear to contribute to myopia progression, highlighting the need for early intervention[2].

Promoting increased outdoor time for children is vital for combating the advancement of myopia[3],[4]. Studies have demonstrated the positive impact of exposure to natural light and participation in outdoor activities on children's visual well-being[5]. Furthermore, safeguarding children's eyes from harmful UV rays and intense sunlight while they enjoy outdoor experiences preserves their eyesight[6-8]. It encourages their active involvement in sports and other activities that contribute to their overall health and happiness. Consequently, it is imperative to offer children who wear glasses a comprehensive solution that addresses their vision correction needs and actively mitigates myopia progression while providing protection against UV rays and harsh sunlight.

The new MiYOSMART Sun with Full Control lenses integrate HOYA's molded laminate photochromic film technology and Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology to slow down myopia[9] and provide essential protection:

Photochromic treatment that automatically darkens lenses outdoors to protect eyes from intensive light and fades back to clear indoors in seconds [10],[11]

Blue light protection against digital device usage

Anti-bacterial coating to reduce bacterial growth on lens surfaces

D.I.M.S. Technology to effectively slow myopia progression [9]

Thin, lightweight, and durable, MiYOSMART Sun with Full Control lenses address children's vision needs during indoor and outdoor activities. By prioritising visual health and catering to kids' active lifestyles, these lenses provide effective and non-invasive myopia management with all-in-one protection for your child.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 80 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continues to drive optical technology innovation to find the best vision care solutions for Eye Care Professionals. The company supplies lenses in 52 countries with a network of over 18,000 employees and 45 laboratories around the globe.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilised in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text-to-speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

