Admitad partner network boosts Chinese sales in overseas markets by 143% and GMV by 343%

NECKARSULM, Germany, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the high quality and wide range of goods offered, Chinese companies are making deeper inroads into key European, US and LATAM markets, as well as MENA and APAC secondary markets. Just a few days ago, online wholesale marketplace Alibaba.com said cross-border demand for Made in China exports over its platform had leapt by 33%.

Performance-based partner marketing has played a major role in the expansion of Chinese brands. Admitad partner network is leading the charge while leveraging over a decade of positive experience of collaboration with Chinese companies. According to network estimates, their overseas sales will continue to grow in 2023.

With brands paying only when positive results are achieved - results such as sales, installs and customer registrations - performance marketing enables businesses to avoid financial risk when entering new markets. It gains them transparent budget planning and a manageable order flow.

Admitad brings together 100,000+ publishers and 3000+ brands. This network has become a proven partner for Chinese companies seeking to successfully enter, expand their presence and drive growth within foreign markets. Current Admitad clients include Alibaba (and AliExpress), Banggood, DHgate, Taobao, SHEIN, Joom and many others.

It gives Chinese brands access to wide international audiences and customer sources, including cashback services and coupon platforms, social media and influencer marketing, native advertising, search engine marketing, traffic-buying specialists and many others.

In 2022, Admitad achieved impressive results for its Chinese partners, boosting the number of sales in key global markets by 143% and the Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by 343%.

In Europe , orders rose by 122% and the GMV increased fourfold.

In the US, orders increase by 3.5 times, with a fourfold increase in GMV.

In LATAM, orders multiplied by 3.5 times and GMV saw an almost ninefold growth.

Secondary markets also performed well, with Chinese companies in MENA and APAC seeing an average order growth of 80-90% and GMVs that more than doubled.

Admitad has been a vital catalyst for Chinese success in overseas markets, offering companies of all sizes innovative marketing and e-commerce solutions. The network uses its cutting-edge tracking technologies and dedicated quality department to ensure advertisers receive only the highest standard of traffic quality. Personal managers leverage their vast experience in the field to make sure that each Chinese brand gets a lightning-fast and informative response to every request.

2023 is poised to be another successful year for Admitad's Chinese partners. The first half of the year has already seen European order numbers grow by over 30%, and the hottest sales period is yet to come. The greatest influx of new orders in the first half of the year came from the United States, Brazil, France, Spain, Poland, Mexico, Germany and the United Kingdom. Admitad remains at the forefront of partner marketing innovation - securing the successful growth and profitability of its Chinese partners worldwide.

SOURCE Admitad