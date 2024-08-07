ADP Expands ADP SecurTime to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a global leader in payroll and human capital management solutions, announces the rollout of ADP SecurTime, its cloud-based time and attendance solution, in the Philippines. This rollout aims to streamline payroll and workforce management process capabilities for businesses across the Philippines.

ADP SecurTime, acquired by ADP in 2023, offers robust cloud-based time tracking, attendance management, and workforce management software. It provides businesses with a range of intuitive and insightful features, including:

Capture real-time attendance: Utilises biometrics, tablet or mobile phone for real-time tracking

Time fraud prevention: Features geo-tagging, geo-fencing, live tracking and alerts

Integrated payroll and time: Reduces potential pay inaccuracies and administrative time

Centralized dashboard: Offers reports and analytics to identify patterns and discrepancies

"We are proud to introduce ADP SecurTime to the Philippines, empowering businesses with a state-of-the-art time and attendance solution tailored to meet the unique challenges of managing a diverse workforce," said Jessica Zhang, Senior Vice President of APAC at ADP.

"By integrating our robust payroll solutions with ADP SecurTime, businesses in the Philippines can enhance efficiency and accuracy in workforce management. This powerful combination reduces administrative burdens and saves costs, enabling companies to focus more on strategic growth and employee satisfaction."

"The rollout also underscores our commitment to supporting businesses with innovative solutions that drive productivity and compliance," added Zhang.

ADP provides services to a wide range of businesses and industries, helping organizations manage their payroll, HR, time, tax, and benefits needs. Serving more than one million clients in 140 countries, ADP has the experience and scale to support businesses of all sizes – from small business to global enterprise – across all industries.

