Advanced Spatial technologies Appointed as Official Distributor for Bluebeam in APAC

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Spatial technologies (ASt) is thrilled to announce its appointment as the official distributor for Bluebeam software in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This strategic partnership will enhance the availability and support of Bluebeam's industry-leading PDF markup and collaboration solution across rapidly growing markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea and the Torres Strait Islands.

Photo L-R Mischa Avetisoff (Director APAC Distribution) and Tai Nguyen (CEO APAC)

Bluebeam's comprehensive range of software solutions includes Revu, an industry-leading PDF markup and collaboration tool, and Studio, a cloud-based platform that enables real-time collaboration on project documents. These technologies empower businesses and governments to improve project efficiency, enhance collaboration, and achieve greater accuracy in their work.

Tai Nguyen, CEO APAC at ASt, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture: "Having partnered with Bluebeam for over 20 years, we are honoured to be entrusted with the distribution of Bluebeam software in the APAC region. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to drive technological advancements and provide unparalleled support to customers in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industries. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in the region's technological transformation."

As the APAC distributor, ASt will provide robust technical support and training programs to ensure that partners maximise the value of Bluebeam. This approach underscores ASt's dedication to customer success and long-term growth in the region.

To manage and drive the growth of the partner channel, Mischa Avetisoff, has been appointed to the role of Director APAC Distribution at ASt. Mischa stated "This partnership marks a significant milestone for ASt. By expanding our Bluebeam expertise and services to the APAC region, we can bring Bluebeam's innovative software solutions to new and existing partners, helping them to grow new recurring revenue streams. We are committed to supporting partners on their journey with Bluebeam to ensure their end customers have access to Bluebeam's industry leading PDF solutions for Architecture, Engineering and Construction projects."

Curt Bramel, Senior Director of Global Channel Sales at Bluebeam, added: "We are excited to appoint ASt to expand our growth in the APAC region. ASt's proven track record of delivering exceptional service and support makes them an ideal distribution partner for us. Together, we will ensure that our partners and customers in the APAC region have access to the best tools and resources."

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam pushes the boundaries of innovation, developing smart, simple project efficiency and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million individuals in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam's solutions advance the way professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to seven offices globally. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About Advanced Spatial technologies

Advanced Spatial technologies (ASt) is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, offering a wide range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of industries including Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Government. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, ASt is committed to driving technological advancements and delivering superior support to its clients.

