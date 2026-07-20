Advancing innovation through emerging technologies: PolyU launches free course on advanced technologies

HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) continues to promote interdisciplinary learning and knowledge transfer with the launch of the third course under the Advanced Education Programme offered by the PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR).

Commencing in September 2026, the new course, "Advanced Technologies", will run for 12 weeks and cover six areas of applied science and technology: photonics, quantum technologies, intelligent wearable systems, artificial intelligence of things, advanced manufacturing, and textiles for future fashion. Designed and delivered by PolyU experts, together with guest speakers from relevant industries, the course aims to broaden participants' understanding of emerging technologies and their applications in driving innovation, industrial transformation and societal advancement.

The course will introduce the latest developments in optical fibre communications and smart sensing, quantum technology, wearable intelligence and multisensory technologies, neuromorphic intelligence and AI-driven semiconductor research and development, smart manufacturing and lightweight structural components in Industry 4.0, as well as smart and sustainable fashion and textiles. Through these topics, participants will gain insights into pressing global challenges, PolyU-led innovations that address them, and technological opportunities emerging across related fields.

The course is open, free of charge, to eligible members of the public, and no prior background in the relevant disciplines is required. It will be offered in dual mode, with both in-person and online options, enabling participation by learners in Hong Kong and overseas. Participants who meet the attendance requirements may apply for a certificate of completion with minimal administration fees.

Enrolment closes on 31 August 2026. Places for in-person attendance are limited, while online places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details and registration, please visit:

https://www.polyu.edu.hk/pair/education/

CONTACT:

Anna Lee

Mobile: +852-91501890

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)