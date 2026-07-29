Advantech Strengthens Industry-Academia Collaboration Through Regional AIoT Hackathon 2026

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech Co. Singapore Pte. Ltd., in collaboration with Singapore Polytechnic (SP), successfully organized the Advantech AIoT Regional Hackathon 2026, one of the flagship initiatives under the SP–Advantech AIoT Co-Creation Lab. Held under the theme "Hack the Future," the programme reaffirms Advantech's long-term commitment to developing future-ready AIoT talent, strengthening Industry–Academia collaboration, and accelerating innovation across Southeast Asia.

The regional competition brought together 18 student teams from Singapore, Malaysia, and Batam, Indonesia, providing a platform for aspiring innovators to apply Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies to solve real-world industrial challenges. As industries continue to accelerate digital transformation, the demand for AIoT professionals equipped with practical experience and multidisciplinary skills continues to grow. The Hackathon bridges academic learning with industry application by enabling students to gain hands-on experience in industrial automation, intelligent edge computing, and AIoT solution development.

Throughout the programme, participants attended structured technical training, received mentorship from Advantech engineers and industry professionals, and developed innovative prototypes using the Advantech ADAM-6717SK Industrial IoT Gateway and industrial edge technologies. Beyond strengthening technical competencies, the Hackathon fostered creativity, teamwork, design thinking, and problem-solving—essential capabilities for the next generation of AIoT innovators and digital transformation leaders.

The Regional AIoT Hackathon forms part of Advantech's broader Industry–Academia collaboration strategy to cultivate AIoT talent through experiential learning and industry engagement. Together with SP, Advantech continues to expand opportunities through the SP–Advantech AIoT Co-Creation Lab, technical workshops, industry mentorship, internships, collaborative innovation projects, and applied research. These initiatives bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with practical skills while strengthening the regional AIoT ecosystem and supporting the development of future-ready engineering talent.

"At Advantech, we believe innovation is driven by strong collaboration between industry and academia. The Regional AIoT Hackathon provides students with the opportunity to apply AIoT technologies to real-world industrial challenges while gaining valuable mentorship from industry professionals. Through initiatives such as the SP–Advantech AIoT Co-Creation Lab, we are developing future-ready talent and empowering the next generation of innovators to accelerate digital transformation across industries," said Vincent Chang, Managing Director, Asia & Intercontinental Region, Advantech.

The finalist teams will present their AIoT innovations before a panel of judges comprising representatives from Advantech, SP, and industry partners. The winners will be announced during the Advantech Strategic Forum, held in conjunction with Automation SolutionGO! x Regional Industry Networking Conference (RINC) 2026, on 29 July 2026.

Through continued collaboration with academia, industry, and ecosystem partners, Advantech remains committed to advancing AIoT innovation, empowering future talent, and enabling an intelligent and connected world through digital transformation.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a global leader in providing trusted innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. The company empowers an intelligent planet through IoT and AIoT technologies that enable smarter, more sustainable industries. With over 40 years of experience and a strong presence in more than 90 cities worldwide, Advantech continues to collaborate with partners and customers to deliver Edge Intelligence for a Sustainable Future.

SOURCE Advantech