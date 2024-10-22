Advario, VFlowTech and JTC sign MOU to accelerate deployment of clean energy storage capacity on Jurong Island by up to 25 times

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advario Asia Pacific (Advario), VFlowTech (VFT), and JTC today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on scaling up vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) capacity for clean energy storage on Jurong Island.

Under the MoU, the three parties will explore using Advario's tank infrastructure to scale VFT's VRFB technology up to 40MWh, about 25 times its current capacity. This is equivalent to powering over 3,000 4-room HDB flats daily.

The large-scale deployment aims to help optimise the storage of excess electricity generated across Singapore, particularly from renewable sources like solar, for use by the national grid during peak demand periods. It will help manage fluctuations in energy consumption and enhance demand response, stabilising the grid by discharging power when consumption is high and charging during periods of lower demand.

This will ensure a more reliable and efficient energy supply as Singapore continues to increase its renewable energy generation. In addition, the vanadium electrolytes required by the large-scale flow battery could be produced from recycled industrial waste, which enhances circularity on Jurong Island.

This milestone marks a key advancement following the innovation call, Jurong Island Renewable Energy Request-For-Proposal (JI RFP), launched in October 2021 by Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC, with support from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG). The innovation call connected industry stakeholders, academia and government agencies with the goal of test-bedding innovative clean energy solutions on Jurong Island, supporting the island's transformation into a sustainable energy and chemicals park. The Advario-VFT project was successfully awarded under this innovation call.

While the energy and chemicals industry transformation towards sustainability is complex with no ready scalable solution, Advario, VFT, JTC, EMA, EnterpriseSG have remained committed to drive meaningful and long-term change. Through this collaboration, the Advario-VFT solution is an ideal platform to advance towards scalable deployment.

Mr Bas Verkooijen, CEO, Advario said, "This project showcases Singapore's leadership in building strong public-private partnerships to push boundaries and accelerate the energy transition on Jurong Island. We are proud to support this initiative, bringing our terminal design and operating expertise to develop innovative solutions that contribute to a sustainable energy future for Singapore. At Advario, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration to drive the energy transition forward more swiftly and effectively."

Mr Avishek Kumar, CEO, VFlowTech said, "Bringing together various stakeholders is essential to drive innovation. Our partnership with Advario, supported by agencies like JTC, EMA and EnterpriseSG, has demonstrated how collaboration can help scale and deploy advanced technologies for real-world impact. We look forward to contributing to Singapore's energy goals."

Mr Tan Boon Khai, CEO, JTC, said, "Jurong Island serves as a living testbed and model for clean energy innovation. The MoU underscores the energy and chemicals industry's commitment to transit towards a low-carbon economy. We are happy to support Advario and VFlowTech to accelerate the development of scalable clean energy solutions and we welcome more of such partnerships as we collectively tackle the complex challenge of industry decarbonisation."

Mr Low Xin Wei, Assistant Chief Executive, Markets and Systems Division, EMA, said, "Battery energy storage systems, especially long duration solutions such as flow batteries play an important role in ensuring the stability and resilience of our power grid. Jurong Island, with its varied industrial loads and planned renewable resources is a prime candidate to testbed smart grid operations and energy management. We welcome Advario's and VFlowTech's interest to scale up their battery energy storage system."

Mr Geoffrey Yeo, Assistant Managing Director, EnterpriseSG, said, "Enterprise Singapore is happy to have supported VFlowTech in the development of its innovative battery energy storage solution, leading to this latest milestone for large-scale deployment at Advario's terminal. Beyond contributing to Jurong Island's decarbonisation efforts, the partnership between Advario and VFlowTech is also a testament to how corporates can work with local startups and SMEs to develop market-ready and scalable solutions. We encourage more companies to work with us and our partners to access emerging green economy opportunities in Singapore and beyond."

About Advario

Advario is a leading tank storage and infrastructure solutions provider for chemicals, gases, fuels and new energies, headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Building on 50 years of experience, Advario operates a global network of liquid storage terminals that are strategically located in key energy hubs. Committed to play a frontrunner role in the energy transition, Advario actively collaborates with its business partners to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector and support its customers in their decarbonization journey. To find out more, visit www.advario.com

About VFlowTech

VFlowTech is a Singapore headquartered company focused on developing and manufacturing long duration energy storage systems specializing in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB). Established in 2018, VFlowTech focuses on developing safe, scalable, and sustainable energy storage solutions that address the intermittency challenges of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power and are designed for various applications, including utility-scale projects, microgrids, and off-grid solutions. VFlowTech's unique IP and innovative approach emphasizes eco-friendly and cost-effective battery technology with long operational lifespans of more than 25 years and addresses issues of performance degradation, thermal runaway, and product reliability and safety, while being fully recyclable at end of life. The company has installed their long duration storage systems in over 10 countries globally and has a vision to drive the world towards energy equity where everyone can access clean energy at affordable pricing. For more information on VFlowTech, please visit www.vflowtech.com

About JTC

Since its inception in 1968, JTC has played a strategic role in ensuring Singapore stays innovative and dynamic amid global manufacturing trends. As a government agency under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, JTC is paving the way forward for Singapore's industrial landscape with sustainable, green and smart estate masterplans such as one-north, Seletar Aerospace Park, Jurong Innovation District, and Punggol Digital District. Our estates attract new investment and foster collaborative ecosystems that strengthen Singapore's position as an advanced manufacturing hub. We also drive innovation in the Built Environment sector by piloting new construction technologies.

For more information on JTC, visit www.jtc.gov.sg

Media Contact: Sylvia McKaige [email protected]

