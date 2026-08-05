AegisClear Aligns Strategy with Taiwan's Asian Asset Management Center Initiative

Developing Digital Asset Infrastructure to Support Financial Innovation and Cross-Border Connectivity

KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AegisClear, a Taiwan-based digital asset technology platform, today announced its commitment to expand its tokenization and stablecoin-related settlement and custody capabilities in support of Taiwan's Asian Asset Management Center ("AAMC") initiative.

As Taiwan continues to develop as an important capital market in Asia, the financial ecosystem is entering a significant period of opportunity. Taiwan is now the fourth largest stock market by capitalization, with stock market capitalization surpassing US$5 trillion. Alongside the government's ongoing efforts to develop financial technology and virtual asset regulatory frameworks, AegisClear aims to apply its digital asset expertise to support institutional collaboration, financial technology integration and innovation in line with the AAMC's objectives.

AegisClear is closely monitoring developments in Taiwan's virtual asset regulatory framework and intends to assess the relevant licensing or registration requirements when the applicable application mechanisms become available.

"The strong government support for real-world tokenization and stablecoins from Taiwan and the AAMC recognizes the global trend of transforming the financial sector and wealth reserves," said Serra Wei, Co-founder of AegisClear. "By connecting traditional financial assets, digital assets and stablecoin-related technologies, AegisClear seeks to provide institutions with efficient, transparent and interoperable infrastructure for custody and settlement. We believe this can support the long-term development and international connectivity of Taiwan's financial market."

Digital asset technologies and stablecoin-related applications are attracting increasing attention across financial markets, creating new opportunities for institutions to explore digital assets as part of their broader financial technology strategies. In addition to supporting the direction of the AAMC initiative, AegisClear is exploring opportunities to contribute to government-supported financial technology, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives in Taiwan.

Through its engagement with the Kaohsiung Fintech Innovation Park, AegisClear plans to explore digital asset applications for diversified green finance products and services. By leveraging financial technology infrastructure, the company aims to support the exploration of tokenized RWA applications that may contribute to net-zero transition and green growth objectives.

AegisClear has also been selected for the 2026 Taiwan Women's Entrepreneurship Academy, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

In addition, AegisClear is establishing its Sandbox Hub, a company-operated demonstration and testing environment for financial institutions. Sandbox Hub will provide in-person demonstrations and an online testing portal through which institutions can explore digital asset issuance, custody and settlement solutions. The Sandbox Hub is not a regulatory sandbox operated by government authorities.

About AegisClear

AegisClear is a Taiwan-based digital asset technology platform that provides institutional-grade on-chain delivery-versus-payment ("DvP") functionality. Through a unified custody infrastructure, the platform supports digital asset custody and settlement workflows.

Its solutions are designed for multi-chain and multi-platform environments, with compatibility across public and private blockchains. AegisClear also integrates with tokenization platforms to support institutions in managing digital asset-related services.

The Aegis Group ecosystem includes Aegis Trust Company in the United States, Digital Asset Clearing Center ("DACC.HK") in Hong Kong, and the Tokenization Foundation.

Aegis Trust Company provides digital asset custody, fiat on- and off-ramp, custody-based staking and tokenized asset-related services, subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements and service availability.

DACC.HK focuses on digital asset settlement infrastructure and cross-border financial technology applications, including the exploration of digital bonds, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies ("CBDCs") and cross-border payment-related technologies.

The Tokenization Foundation is a public charity that leverages artificial intelligence ("AI"), blockchain and digital asset technologies to explore more timely, transparent and scalable methods of supporting humanitarian aid funding.

With an emphasis on security, innovation, and operational excellence, AegisClear develops technology infrastructure that connects traditional finance with digital asset management.

Website: http://aegisclear.com

SOURCE AegisClear