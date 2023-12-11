aelf Announces Field of Dreams and Wizarre Stormfights as Inaugural Grant Recipients for aelevate Program

The first wave of aelevate's grant recipients is spearheading blockchain integration in the genres of fantasy sports and RPG auto battlers.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf, the high-performance layer 1 blockchain network, announced the first batch of grant recipients for the aelevate gaming program, with the Building Grant, the first grant tranche of the program, distributed to Field of Dreams and Wizarre Stormfights.

"The response to the aelevate program has been overwhelming, indicating a pressing need to bridge the gaps faced by gaming studios looking to enter the Web3 gaming space. At its core, aelevate is designed to empower gaming studios, enabling them to tap into blockchain's potential and providing them with a new and supplementary revenue model," said Linda Ang, Head of Strategy at aelf.

She adds, "Both established Web2 gaming studios and newcomers to the gaming industry can leverage the extensive support offered through aelevate. With Field of Dreams and Wizarre Stormfights joining aelf's aelevate program, we anticipate contributing to their Web3 journey, supporting them as they deepen their impact in the blockchain gaming industry."

Serving as the gateway for gaming studios to Web3, aelevate provides financial support and technological and business assistance to successful applicants. The first grant tranche, the Building Grant, is dedicated to assisting applicants in building on aelf's sidechain and integrating diverse dApps on the blockchain, including aelf's incubated account abstraction wallet and NFT platform for the efficient launch and management of in-game NFTs.

"Our mission at FOD is to supercharge fantasy sports via Web3. We are thrilled to be collaborating with AELF and be part of their inaugural aelevate program. We look forward to being a part of the ecosystem and working with all the partners in bringing a robust fantasy sports experience to fans globally," shared Rich, Cofounder of Field of Dreams.

Chris Chodakowski, Founder of Wizarre Stormfights, said "We are proud and excited about our partnership with aelf; it marks a bold step towards the future of web3 gaming. By harnessing the potential of a modern chain, we're addressing scalability issues and unlocking unparalleled efficiency. Choosing aelf over typical chains is not just a choice; it's a commitment to a dynamic, cutting-edge ecosystem that will propel our games to new heights."

The games' comprehensive integration on the aelf blockchain aims to elevate the gaming experience. By building on aelf, the games can ensure enhanced security, foster new revenue models and player-driven economies, and amplify player engagement through the creation and management of unique and verifiable in-game assets.

The first wave of aelevate's grant recipients includes:

Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams (FOD) is a free-to-play fantasy sports platform with the goal of enabling cross-league and cross-sport interaction and creating a community-driven experience while breaking down the barriers of traditional fantasy sports.

Through aelevate, aelf will support FOD to unlock new possibilities for players in the world of fantasy sports. FOD will introduce its blockchain-native basketball fantasy game fully built on aelf's sidechain. Notably, the game's essential power-ups, integral for supercharging team strategising, will be tradable as NFTs on aelf, alongside FOD's Genesis power-ups collection. Portkey, aelf's incubated account abstraction wallet, will be the main login service, supporting power-up NFTs and the future $FOD token on aelf.

Wizarre Stormfights

Wizarre Stormfights is set to redefine RPG auto battlers. With aelf's support, the game will be developed on aelf's sidechain, featuring dynamic NFTs for in-game characters and items, allowing players to showcase their upgrades. Portkey, aelf's incubated account abstraction wallet, will serve as the primary login service, providing a seamless experience for players. Forest, aelf's primary marketplace, will foster a thriving economy for Wizarre Stormfights, presenting a new revenue model for the team.

aelevate program will announce additional grant recipients soon and is committed to facilitating gaming studios' seamless transition into the dynamic Web3 space and accelerating the development of blockchain games.

About aelf

aelf, a high-performance Layer 1 featuring multi-sidechain technology for unlimited scalability. aelf blockchain is designed to power the development of Web3 and support its continuous advancement into the future. Founded in 2017 with its global hub based in Singapore, aelf is one of the pioneers of the mainchain-sidechain architecture concept. Incorporating key foundational components, including AEDPoS, aelf's variation of a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus protocol; parallel processing; peer-to-peer (P2P) network communication; cross-chain bridges, and a dynamic side chain indexing mechanism, aelf delivers a highly efficient, safe, and modular ecosystem with high throughput, scalability, and interoperability.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf's ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network. aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to driving the development of Web3 and the adoption of blockchain technology.

