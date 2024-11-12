AEON Mall Tebrau City Unveils AEON Tebrau City Food Hall and Johor's First Tsutaya Bookstore

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON Mall Tebrau City is thrilled to announce the opening of an exciting new area, designed to bring "food and lifestyle for the whole family" to its visitors. This dynamic space will feature 20 new specialty shops, including restaurants, a lifestyle bookstore, and entertainment facilities, aiming to offer an unparalleled shopping and dining experience.

Tsutaya Bookstore Set to Open at AEON Mall Tebrau City

The AEON Tebrau City Food Hall will take visitors on a culinary journey across Asia, introducing Johor Bahru's first all-you-can-eat Japanese Shabu-Shabu restaurant. Additional dining options include Maruki Ramen, Oiso, and Kyochon, complemented by 11 outlets dedicated to sweets, snacks, and bakeries, featuring popular brands like Cinnabon, Royce, Eat Pizza, and O'Briens. In conjunction with the opening of AEON Tebrau City Food Hall, various opening promotions are being offered by selected outlets. There will also be an all-new indoor gym, STAR KIDS, an innovative 'learning through play' concept, focusing on physical activity for children.

The highlight of this new area is undoubtedly the much-anticipated Tsutaya Bookstore, Japan's largest retail bookstore. Opening on 15 November, this lifestyle bookstore will debut in Johor Bahru, spanning an impressive 2,500 square meters. It seamlessly combines literature, lifestyle goods, and a Japanese café-inspired experience, creating a unique cultural and recreational space.

Tsutaya Bookstore will offer a comprehensive selection of books in English, Malay, Chinese, and Japanese, with genres that cater to readers of all ages, from children's literature to manga and lifestyle titles.

It is a bookstore combined with a Japanese café ambience. The Book & Cafe, reminiscent of an urban Japanese kissaten, will serve espresso-based drinks, homemade beverages, and a variety of Japanese and Western snacks, creating a serene space for browsing books.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, Tsutaya Bookstore will offer a series of family-friendly events, including workshops where parents and children can create memories together on the opening day.

To celebrate the opening, Tsutaya Bookstore is offering a range of exclusive promotions for early visitors:

The first 100 customers will receive a complimentary goodie bag.

Purchase a book to receive a free Lelierre bookmark.

Spend RM150 and above to enjoy a free homemade lemonade.

and above to enjoy a free homemade lemonade. Spend RM250 and above to take home a stylish Lelierre Tote Bag.

and above to take home a stylish Lelierre Tote Bag. Spend RM500 and above to receive an exclusive Lelierre Stainless Steel Flask 500ml.

AEON MALL Tebrau City is also introducing an exclusive redemption program for the Curtin Singapore community. From January to June 2025, students, faculty, and alumni can earn monthly rewards like merchandise, vouchers, and movie tickets when shopping at Tsutaya Bookstore and AEON Tebrau City Food Hall.

As a special launch day offer, the first 50 Curtin Singapore students who spend RM150 in combined same-day purchases at Tsutaya Bookstore or AEON Tebrau City Food Hall will receive a free movie ticket. Simply present your student ID at the Information Counter to redeem.

Immerse yourself in the best of family entertainment, gourmet dining, and lifestyle retail. This new space reflects AEON's vision of creating engaging and community-centred experiences that bring families closer together through food, books, and memorable moments.

This year marks a special milestone as AEON celebrates its 40th anniversary in Malaysia. As the company reflects on its journey with pride and gratitude, AEON also look forward to creating more memorable experiences with cherished customers. The goal is to continue spreading joy, creating smiles, and connecting hearts for many years to come.

SOURCE AEON