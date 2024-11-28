AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE chooses IFS Cloud to drive digitalization and build competitive edge

ERP solution will help Czech manufacturer accelerate aircraft production to better meet customer demand.

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announced that AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE (Aero), the largest aircraft manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aircraft manufacturers in the world, has selected IFS in order to leverage the leading ERP solution, IFS Cloud, to drive process optimization and increase throughput in the highly-competitive aerospace sector.

By adopting IFS Cloud in conjunction with the Siemens product lifecycle management (PLM) solution, Teamcenter, the Czech Republic based company aims to transition towards paperless production and assembly, leveraging advanced shopfloor digital twin technology and visualization tools. These solutions will empower users on the shop floor with digital work instructions and streamline approval processes across key operations.

Additionally, the implementation of IFS Cloud, in tandem with Teamcenter, will enable the standardization of processes, aligning with industry best practices. This holistic approach is designed to optimize production efficiency, reduce errors, and ensure consistent quality across all operations.

"We are making one of the largest IT investments in Aero's history. We are acquiring the best of the best in the world of enterprise software solutions and at the same time introducing a system for product lifecycle management. This significant investment is a key step towards digitalization, future growth and increased competitiveness of our company," said Viktor Sotona, Chairman of the Board and President of Aero. "The implementation of cutting-edge IT systems represents a major step in the management of all processes and the digitalization of production. It will bring significant improvements in all key areas – from product development, through planning and production to the supply chain. We are deploying systems that enable Industry 4.0 management."

Moving forwards, the new solution built from tightly integrated ERP and PLM will form a solid and flexible digital backbone for all Aero's operations. That includes the development, design, and manufacture of their own aircraft, the development of components and composite parts for other aircraft manufacturers, and the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft.

Marek Głazowski, Managing Director at IFS, added: "We are thrilled to be supporting Aero on their transformation journey. The company has a well-established heritage in a complex industry that we are proud to have a deep understanding of. We look forward to partnering with Aero to achieve value fast and accelerate their growth through simplifying and upgrading legacy systems with state-of-the-art ERP and PLM systems from IFS and Siemens."

"We are excited to be partnering with Aero on this important digital transformation journey," said Pavel Rozsypal, Account Orchestrator at Siemens. "Our advanced PLM solutions, combined with IFS Cloud's ERP capabilities, will empower Aero to not only enhance their production workflows but also accelerate their innovation cycles, helping them maintain a competitive edge in the global aerospace market."

The Czech division of IFS platinum partner, InfoConsulting, will roll out the complete solution across Aero's site in the Czech Republic. Once fully implemented, there are expected to be almost 900 full users of the IFS Cloud solution, together with more than 900 shop floors users. There will also be over 700 users of the Siemens PLM solution across Aero's R&D, manufacturing and production departments, covering the whole product lifecycle process. Siemens Teamcenter offers a robust, integrated platform that seamlessly connects Aero's diverse engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain processes.

"At InfoConsulting, we are proud to play a pivotal role in bringing this integrated solution to life for Aero Vodochody Aerospace. As a platinum partner of IFS, we bring deep expertise in implementing these solutions and are confident that this project will significantly enhance Aero's operational efficiency and future-proof their business," said Jozef Kováčik, Managing Director at InfoConsulting Czech.

About AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE

AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s. (Aero) focuses on the development, production, maintenance and modernization of civil and military aircraft, is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aircraft manufacturers in the world. In the field of its own aircraft, Aero is a permanent partner of a number of military air forces and has a strong position in the market for military trainer and light combat aircraft. With 11,000 aircraft produced in its 100 years of existence, hundreds of L-39 Albatros aircraft still in service, and the new L-39 Skyfox, Aero has established itself as a leader in the global jet trainer market.

The L-39 Skyfox is a modern subsonic jet aircraft designed for basic and advanced training needs and light attack missions. Its flexibility and ability to integrate a variety of sensors and payloads make the L-39 Skyfox one of the most versatile and cost-effective platforms on the market.

Aero provides a wide range of services from maintenance and repair to comprehensive logistics support to ensure maximum value for its customers. It also offers engineering and technical support, repair, overhaul and upgrade packages for legacy platforms and works with leading aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Embraer on various aerostructure programs. Aero's expertise in the design, development, manufacturing, prototyping, industrial production, testing and certification of aerospace components enables it to respond effectively to complex customer requirements. For more information, please visit https://www.aero.cz/en/

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognised worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

About Siemens Digital Industries Software

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

About InfoConsulting – Digital Transformation Expert

InfoConsulting is a global IFS Platinum Partner and one of the fastest growing consulting companies bringing value to customers. The Company operates globally, employing more than 270 experts and working with the latest information technologies including ERP, Big Data, BI and AI. With InfoConsulting, the digital transformation process brings real solutions to the most important problems and significantly increases business efficiency.

