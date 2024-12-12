Aerotrans and Geotab Partner to Enhance Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability in Indonesia's Land Transportation Sector

Geotab partners with Aerotrans (Garuda Indonesia Group) to enhance fleet management with data-driven solutions to improve safety, fuel efficiency, and sustainability across operations.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab , a global leader in connected transportation solutions is proud to announce a new strategic collaboration with Aerotrans , a prominent player in Indonesia's Land Transportation sector, to enhance operational efficiency and support sustainability goals. By leveraging Geotab's powerful telematics platform, this collaboration is set to improve safety and advance data-driven fleet management in Indonesia.

With Geotab's telematics solutions, Aerotrans will gain near real-time access to critical fleet data, including vehicle performance, driving behavior, fuel efficiency, and maintenance trends. Data insights will inform decision making on cost reductions, safety and fleet optimization. With a total monthly trips ritase of more than 1200 and over 700 vehicles, this collaboration assists Aerotrans to achieve its service objectives to Garuda Indonesia such as 99.5% On Time Performance, 96% Ready-to-Use Vehicles, & 78% incident reduction.

"Our goal is to help organizations like Aerotrans unlock the full potential of their fleets using data and advanced technology," said David Brown, Associate Vice President of Geotab APAC. "This collaboration is a great example of how data-driven actionable insights, powered by Geotab's open platform, can assist customers to enhance operational efficiency, ensure safer roads, and reduce environmental impact - priorities that resonate globally and locally. We're excited to support Aerotrans in their journey to become a leader in sustainable, data-driven fleet management in Indonesia."

Aerotrans, an innovative key land transportation component to Indonesia's national airline, has embraced this collaboration to strengthen its fleet management capabilities.

"Partnering with Geotab allows us to take our fleet operations to the next level," said Kadek Bayu Temaja, Director of Aerotrans. "We chose Geotab for its comprehensive, scalable solutions and its ability to offer near real-time, actionable insights into our fleet operations. Geotab's focus on data accuracy, safety, and fuel efficiency make them the ideal partner to help us drive innovation and efficiency in our fleet management."

A key component of this collaboration is the enhancement of driver safety through Geotab's comprehensive safety solutions. By utilizing Geotab's Driver Safety Reporting and Driver Safety Scorecard, Aerotrans Transport Operation Control Center (TOCC) went live on Nov 4, 2024. This enables Aerotrans to monitor critical safety metrics such as speeding, harsh braking, sharp cornering, and seat belt usage. These tools provide real-time insights into driver behavior, enabling proactive coaching and training to mitigate risks and reduce collisions.

By integrating Geotab's fuel management solution , Aerotrans can monitor fuel usage patterns, identify inefficiencies, and implement strategies to minimize fuel waste. Geotab's platform offers insights into fuel consumption trends, enabling the company to optimize routes, reduce idling, and promote fuel-efficient driving behaviors.

Geotab's solutions are designed for scalability and flexibility, empowering organizations like Aerotrans to stay ahead of the curve as the industry evolves. The collaboration will not only support operational goals but also lay the foundation for future innovations, including the integration of electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative fuels to further enhance sustainability.

About Aerotrans

Established with a commitment to deliver the highest quality of service and safety, PT Aerotrans Services Indonesia, known by its brand name "Aerotrans", began its journey in 1988 under the name PT Mandira Erajasa Wahana (MEW) as a business unit of Aerowisata. Aerotrans provides services to the tourism industry and corporate transportation needs, also supporting Garuda Indonesia, the national airline of Indonesia. There are 3 business segments in aerotrans, namely:

Transportation Support : Vehicle Rental, Airlines Ground Transportation, Driver Support, Bus Service, Event Transportation, Employee Shuttle Transportation Solutions : Commercial Workshop, Vehicle Auction, Operating Management, Fleet Management System Ancillary & Digital Business : ATS Training Center, Digital Business, Car Branding, Land Rent

After more than 30 years in the field of Land Transportation and as a member of the Garuda Indonesia Group, Aerotrans has been certified with ISO 45001, ISO 9001, SMKP, & SMK3. Aerotrans prioritizes HSE & hospitality based services. Learn more at www.aerotrans.co.id and follow us on Instagram .

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com/idn and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

Aerotrans Media Contact: Hafidh Raihan (+6281228859466)

Geotab Media Contact: Deiva Delisha, (+62628111714114), Edelman Indonesia

