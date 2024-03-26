Aetina to Unveil New AI Training Workstation AIP-FR68 at Embedded World 2024

TAIPEI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina, a global leader in Edge AI solutions, is gearing up to introduce its groundbreaking MegaEdge PCIe series – the AIP-FR68 Edge AI Training platforms at the forthcoming Embedded World 2024, located in Hall1, Booth 1-370. Designed specifically for AI computing edge training and inference, the AIP-FR68 stands out for its high-performance capabilities and exceptional adaptability.

With the pressing need to handle data closer to its origin, businesses are rapidly embracing edge computing. S&P Global Market Intelligence predicts that by 2027, a staggering 62% of enterprise data will be processed at the edge. This evolution has transformed the edge computing landscape, spanning diverse deployments, from single-system edge AI training servers to the gateways of distributed IoT devices. To harness this trend and fully leverage AI and machine learning, enterprises require a powerful, reliable, and expandable Edge AI computing platform like Aetina's AIP-FR68, which empowers businesses to offer innovative solutions and enhance operational efficiency.

The Professional AI Workstation: MegaEdge AIP-FR68

The AIP-FR68 stands as the flagship model within the MegaEdge PCIe Series. This professional AI workstation offers unparalleled performance, supplemented by the pre-installed NVIDIA AI Workbench Software tool. As a scalable supercomputing platform, it excels in edge inference, small model training, and enabling innovative AI applications. Recognized as an NVIDIA-Certified System (NCS), it guarantees reliability, scalability, manageability, and security.

The workstation supports active cooling GPUs such as the NVIDIA RTX6000 Ada GPU and boasts a specialized thermal design that accommodates dual passive GPUs, along with patented innovations for simplified maintenance, making it more suitable for localized AI training. Additionally, it supports Out-Of-Band (OOB) management for remote edge device maintenance, simplifying the completion of AI projects across various domains such as smart cities, factories, retail, healthcare, and security.

NVIDIA-Powered Edge AI Systems and Platforms

As an Elite Partner of NVIDIA, Aetina offers an extensive selection of compact computers and edge devices. Beyond the MegaEdge Series, the company provides a variety of products powered by NVIDIA Jetson modules, ranging from high-performance to entry-level options — Jetson AGX Orin™, Jetson Orin™ NX, Jetson Orin Nano™. Through partnerships with Independent Software Vendors, Aetina ensures comprehensive Edge AI solutions tailored to customers in industries such as transportation, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and medical. Visitors at Embedded World are invited to experience these solutions firsthand at Hall 1, Booth 1-370.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation