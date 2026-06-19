Affinidi and CardInfoLink Put the Missing Trust Layer for AI Agents into Production

As businesses race to solve how AI agents transact, the layer that governs their behaviour has been missing. Affinidi and CardInfoLink have now put it into live production.

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardInfoLink has deployed Agent Gateway on Agenzo, its agentic commerce platform for travel and hospitality merchants, making it what is believed to be the first commercial deployment in Asia to operate AI agents under an independent trust and governance layer. Every AI agent connecting to CardInfoLink's merchants does so through a governed, auditable channel, on open standards, without disrupting the payment infrastructure beneath it. CardInfoLink operates live merchant-acquiring infrastructure across Asia, with more than 15 years in payment processing. Affinidi is an active contributor to the Linux Foundation and the standards bodies shaping the next wave of digital trust infrastructure.

With Agenzo, consumers can instruct AI agents to book a ride, a flight, or a hotel, confirming each purchase as they go. The Agent Gateway governs agent interactions in the background, creating a cryptographically verifiable record of all interactions and allowing only authorised agents to transact, with clear accountability established across all parties. All of this happens in the background, so the experience is unchanged for both the consumer and the merchant. For the business, the agent-readiness process is simplified for merchants by enabling faster implementation through simple configuration with no complex changes to existing systems. This allows them to open their services and products to AI agents through proper governance, and with trust handled at the system boundary rather than custom-built for every integration.

As AI agents begin to act inside commercial systems, the open question is not whether they can transact but who is accountable when they do. In its 2026 Future of Fraud Forecast, Experian named the inability to distinguish legitimate agents from malicious ones as the top fraud threat to businesses this year, warning that machine-to-machine transactions are being initiated without clear ownership of liability. Gartner expects more than 40% of agentic AI projects to be cancelled by the end of 2027, citing escalating costs, unclear value, and inadequate risk controls. In January 2026, Singapore's IMDA introduced the world's first governance framework for agentic AI, calling for bounded AI agent autonomy, human accountability, and technical controls as the recommended baseline. Agent Gateway, part of the Affinidi Trust Fabric Suite, is built to meet that bar.

"A shipping container reorganised global trade not because it was clever but because it was standardised. Agentic commerce needs the same: one trusted, standardised way for an AI agent to interact with a merchant. We run real infrastructure with real merchants and real consequences, so we could not add agents without it. The Agent Gateway gave us that, inside the systems we already use," said Hyman Zhu, Co-Founder of CardInfoLink.

"AI Governance and payment processing are distinct problems and challenges, and they need separate infrastructure. The Agent Gateway is the layer that governs how an AI agent connects to the systems it acts on, independent of how the payment is settled. That layer has been missing from production. With CardInfoLink, it is now running, and every business putting agents to work will need it," said Glenn Gore, CEO of Affinidi.

This deployment is the first live proof of an approach that the wider industry has been calling for, a layer that lets AI agents act inside real systems under governance built in from the start.

For Affinidi, agentic commerce for travel and hospitality is the first commercial use of a trust layer built to span industries, from payments to healthcare and beyond. Both companies see it as the start of an agent economy that is accountable by default.

About Agenzo

Agenzo is the AI payment brand developed by Evonet and CardInfoLink. It focuses on helping AI agents complete payments in a safe, simple, and compliant way. Agenzo connects AI agents, merchants, wallets, payment networks, and acquirers. It allows an AI agent to understand a customer's payment intent, create an order, request payment authorisation, and complete the transaction through a trusted payment infrastructure. Agenzo has worked on agentic payment use cases such as travel booking, retail, EV charging, loyalty, QR payment, and merchant checkout. Its goal is to make AI-driven commerce easier for merchants, safer for consumers, and more practical for financial institutions and payment partners.

About CardInfoLink

CardInfoLink is a payment technology company founded in 2010. The company provides payment infrastructure, acquiring systems, gateway solutions, wallet technology, risk management tools, and payment security services for banks, payment institutions, merchants, and technology partners. CardInfoLink has served customers across Asia and supported many types of payment services, including card acquiring, QR payment, online payment, 3D Secure, settlement, dispute handling, and fraud prevention. Over the years, CardInfoLink has built strong experience in payment system development, cross-border payment connectivity, and financial-grade technology operations. The company continues to support banks, acquirers, PSPs, and merchants with reliable and flexible payment solutions.

About Agent Gateway

The Agent Gateway, part of the Affinidi Trust Fabric suite, is the trust and governance layer for agentic AI. Built on open standards to avoid vendor lock-in, it gives every AI agent a cryptographic identity, enforces policy at runtime, produces tamper-evident audit trails, and secures messaging across organisational and cloud boundaries. Agent Gateway is built for production workloads that demand multiple agentic flows within and across organisations, meeting the audit requirements of strict regulatory and governance models. Agent Gateway holds AI agents and human actors accountable, traceable, and auditable at scale, enabling businesses to extend their reach to more customers, more data, and more partners without sacrificing governance or control. To learn more, visit affinidi.com/trust-fabric.

About Affinidi

Affinidi is a Temasek-founded technology company building trust infrastructure for AI agents and the digital economy. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Singapore, with teams in Bangalore and Berlin, Affinidi provides builders and organisations with the tools to enable verifiable, privacy-preserving interactions between people, businesses, and the systems that serve them. Its technology spans governance infrastructure for AI agents, verifiable credential management, trust registries, and developer tooling, all built on open standards for full interoperability, to avoid vendor lock-in. An active contributor to the Linux Foundation, W3C, and the Decentralized Identity Foundation. Visit www.affinidi.com for more information.

SOURCE Affinidi