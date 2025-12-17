Affinidi Launches Pilot to Enable Cross-Border Trade as Reusable Credential Ecosystem Launches for Talent Corridors

Pilot programme transforms employment verification from weeks to minutes, starting with the Singapore-India corridor.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinidi has launched a pilot to advance global and regional interoperability, enabling seamless cross-border flows of trade, assets, and talent through verifiable credentials that benefit Singapore businesses. The pilot saw collaborations with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and employment background screening companies to launch a reusable credential ecosystem specifically targeting cross-border talent corridors.

The pilot programme addresses a critical industry challenge: background screening companies currently rely on manual verification processes of candidates that take five to fifteen days on average, creating substantial delays, inflating costs, and exposing employers to fraud risks, particularly given Gartner's prediction that by 2028, 1 in 4 hiring profiles will be fraudulent.

Affinidi's solution converts background checks into cryptographically signed verifiable credentials that can be stored in digital wallets. Candidates no longer need to submit identical documents to multiple employers repeatedly, and verification time is reduced significantly from weeks to minutes. This creates a reusable professional 'passport' that gives candidates complete control over their verified career-related credentials.

Built on World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Verifiable Credentials and Decentralised Identifiers standards, the solution replaces manual document checks with tamper-evident, cryptographic proof almost instantaneously. The interoperable architecture reduces both integration costs, which adds flexibility and scalability of the system, and operational expenses across hiring workflows.

Affinidi currently collaborates with several leading background screening companies, including Avvanz, eeCheck, and Risk Management Intelligence (RMI), among others, to transform employment verification approaches.

"We're not just solving hiring inefficiencies, we're creating the foundation for a trust-based digital economy," said Glenn Gore, CEO of Affinidi. "What starts with employment verification between India and Singapore demonstrates how the same can be applied to transform access to healthcare, financial services, education, and beyond. When individuals own and control their data, entire economies operate more efficiently and with trust."

Background screening companies are evolving from one-off transaction providers to ecosystem partners offering recurring verification services while maintaining their assurance role.

"Just as the adoption of digital technologies and international standards have dramatically transformed the financial sector, and enhanced interoperability, the use of digital verifiable credentials has the ability to further engender trust and ensure that the best talent pools can be identified and tapped," said Chek-Tchung Foo, Executive Director of Public Policy, GFTN. "This will also unlock new pathways towards the seamless flow of talent and skills across borders, which will power us towards the long-term objective of accelerating and modernising economies."

This pilot establishes a building block for frictionless cross-border verification, enabling individuals, businesses and their partners to transact with global trust.

About Affinidi

Affinidi is a data and identity management technology company founded by Temasek in 2020 that is transforming the global data value chain through the Internet of Trust. Headquartered in Singapore with strategic presence in Berlin, Ukraine, and Bangalore, the company builds technical infrastructure and services that shift value creation from traditional data silos to collaborative ecosystems.

Through developer tools and open standards, Affinidi enables secure collaboration between individuals, businesses, and AI agents. By replacing surveillance-based systems with trust-based systems, it preserves privacy and ensures individuals retain complete control over their data.

