After 100 Days Post-Earthquake, Taiwan's Silks Place Taroko Hotel Unveils Documentary 'The Power of Hospitality' Showcasing Excellence in Hotel Services

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 7:58AM on April 3rd, 2024, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Hualien in eastern Taiwan, causing significant damage to natural landscapes and severely impacting the livelihoods and economy of the region. During this devastating event, Silks Place Taroko demonstrated immense care and courage, becoming a steadfast support and reliable sanctuary for both victims and travelers. Now, one hundred days later, Silks Place Taroko has transformed these memories into a visual record. The documentary "0403 Earthquake Chronicles | The Power of Hospitality" compiles firsthand photos, videos, and heartfelt stories from survivors. It is dedicated to everyone who experienced this tragedy. This documentary aims to showcase the remarkable resilience of Taiwanese society and the lessons of love and care learned from this natural disaster.

During the earthquake rescue operations, the lobby remained bustling with activity as staff steadfastly held their positions, diligently providing necessary assistance and services.

Following the earthquake, landslides cut off access roads to Taroko National Park, disrupting all communications, water, and electricity. At that time, the hotel housed 319 guests and 125 staff members, and took in over 100 tourists from nearby areas in need of assistance. Despite needing rescue themselves, Silks Place Taroko rose to the occasion, becoming a disaster relief hub and a safe haven in the canyons. Utilizing the hotel's emergency power system and basic food supplies, it established a shelter that provided food and accommodation, fully caring for everyone stranded in the Tianxiang area. The hotel also collaborated closely with rescue teams from across Taiwan, setting up a command post to manage evacuation efforts, ensuring that every last guest safely checked out and returned home to their families.

Natural disasters never strike when we are ready. In the face of sudden crisis, the team at Silks Place Taroko were able to bravely step forward without hesitation, transforming their spirit of hospitality into practical support and care for their guests. Their selflessness ensured that everyone was properly cared for and supported physically and mentally during those difficult times. Hotel General Manager Chiu Chia-chi shared, "Hualien is doing well. As the mountains and forests gradually recover, nature is rejuvenating. With time, Taroko will reveal a different canyon landscape."

The documentary "0403 Earthquake Chronicles | The Power of Hospitality" will reveal the hardships and remarkable stories from those harrowing days in the mountains. By displaying the resilience and compassion of those affected, this documentary will shed some light on the power of community in the face of a natural disaster. We are deeply grateful to the hotel staff, whose selflessness and courage in the face of a horrific natural disaster truly embodied the concept of upgraded hospitality. Their actions demonstrated genuine love and courage, reminding us all of the heartfelt impact of compassion during times of adversity.

0403 Earthquake Chronicles | The Power of Hospitality https://youtu.be/wFAC4bm9g3c

Our commitment to sustainable hospitality

At Silks Hotel Group, we are dedicated to shaping a better future for overall well-being by continuing our journey of supporting our earth. Embracing the principles of co-learning, co-creating, co-thriving, and co-sustaining, we strive to enhance our team's diverse skills and weave sustainable development into our services and everyday practices. We believe the power of service can transform the world, helping people, communities, and the environment thrive while creating a positive impact for our future generations. Our mission remains to: Bring the best of Taiwan to the world and bring the best of the world to Taiwan.

Silks Hotel Group

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (formerly FIH Regent Group), is one of the top Asia-based hotel management groups as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The group currently owns and operates the renowned international luxury hotel Regent Taipei, shopping mall Regent Galleria, the licensing and management of Regent brand hotels and luxury residences in Taiwan, and three diverse hotel brands: cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place, hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks, and stylish boutique hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotels, Silks Hotel Group has also expanded its footprint in the Food and Beverage industry, operating Silks Palace in the Taiwan National Palace Museum, a culinary and cultural location. The brand's DNA focuses on fusing Eastern and Western cultures as well as providing extraordinary accommodation, dining, and service.

Currently, the hotels under management and operation of the group include locations in Taipei, Yilan, Hualien, Tainan, Kaoshiung, Osaka, and more. Their service reputation sets exemplary benchmarks within the local market. For more information, please visit www.silkshotelgroup.com.

SOURCE Silks Place Taroko