After 6 months, recurring Pix payments enabled by EBANX already account for 28% of Nord Security's payment volume in Brazil

Leveraging Pix Automático—the recurring feature of Brazil's instant payments system—the global cybersecurity provider enabled access for consumers without a credit or debit card

CURITIBA, Brazil and VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Security, a global cybersecurity solution provider, has partnered with EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, to offer Pix Automático to its Brazilian consumers. Launched last year by Brazil's Central Bank, Pix Automático is the recurring feature of Pix, the country's instant payment system.

Six months after being integrated by Nord Security via EBANX, Pix Automático already accounts for 28% of the company's total payment volume (TPV) in Brazil and has been adopted by 35% of its user base in the market. The partnership has unlocked access to consumers without credit cards or that prefer to pay via Pix. In Brazil, 60 million people don't have access to credit cards, according to the country's Central Bank.

Pix leads online transactions in the country, with more than 165 million registered users, 96% of Brazil's adult population. In the business-to-business (B2B) segment, Pix has also gained traction. In March, businesses accounted for 52% of total Pix transaction volume. At EBANX, Pix represents 81% of business-to-merchant payments in Brazil, according to the Beyond Borders 2026 report.

Furthermore, in six months of operations, approval rates for Pix Automático's merchant-initiated transactions (MIT) for Nord Security increased by 20 percentage points, outperforming credit cards.

"By offering recurring payments via Pix through EBANX infrastructure, we are providing a seamless, automated experience that aligns with local preferences and limitations," said Kestas Saulis, Head of Payments of Nord Security. "We are already seeing a direct impact on revenue and user growth, while also expanding access to digital security tools for Brazilians."

Nord Security is a leading global VPN provider. Anchored by its flagship service, NordVPN, the company has a broader portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy tools, including NordPass, NordLocker, and the network security platform NordLayer, which recently introduced a dedicated browser tailored for small and medium-sized businesses.

"EBANX offers Pix Automático in its portfolio from day one, and Nord Security's results demonstrate its enormous potential for both customer adoption and sales growth," said Marie-Elise Droga, Chief Revenue Officer at EBANX. "Across our merchant base, more than half of customers using Pix Automático are new users."

In Brazil, eight out of ten companies using Pix via EBANX are micro-businesses. Among them, 84% use the instant payment system to acquire software, opening up a new market for SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the country.

Pix Automático strengthens this opportunity by eliminating the friction of manual monthly payments, reducing churn, and providing a more predictable revenue stream. "This native recurring rail is ramping up quickly in Brazil and already shows immense potential to add more people and businesses to the client base of companies with recurring payment or subscription based models, like streaming and SaaS," explained Droga.

The fastest-growing vertical in Brazil's digital economy

The digital market for SaaS in Brazil has the highest growth rate among all online verticals, tied with online retail. According to data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) analyzed by EBANX, the sector is growing at 17% per year (CAGR 2024–2028). This trajectory is projected to push the Brazilian SaaS market to surpass USD 28 billion by 2028.

"To tap into such a large market, subscription-based companies need to offer multiple payment methods—there's no one-size-fits-all solution," said Droga. While Pix leads online payments in Brazil with a 44% share, credit and debit cards remain vital, accounting for 41%. To ensure a wide market coverage, Nord Security also offers credit and debit card processing in Brazil via EBANX.

"Increasing cybersecurity in emerging markets like Brazil is a huge goal for us, and the bridge built by EBANX between our Brazilian customers and us has been essential to that mission," added Saulis.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

ABOUT NORD SECURITY

Nord Security is home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world's most advanced VPN service NordVPN, the next-generation password manager NordPass, the file encryption tool NordLocker, threat exposure management platform NordStellar, the toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer, an all-around identity theft protection service NordProtect, and Saily, an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security's products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Shan Huang

[email protected]

SOURCE EBANX PTE. Ltd.