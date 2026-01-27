AGCO Foundation Partners with the University of Sydney to Boost Resilience in Rural Communities

The AU$150,000 partnership will create a dedicated agriculture program for the university.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Foundation, a private foundation working to transform lives in farming communities, announced a new partnership with the University of Sydney Business School to expand its Remote and Rural Enterprise (RARE) program with a new agriculture stream. The initiative will strengthen economic resilience in Australia through student-led, place-based projects and targeted support.

AGCO FOUNDATION Logo AGCO Foundation and the University of Sydney are launching a new agriculture stream within the school’s RARE program, supporting rural Australian communities through student led projects that strengthen economic resilience and drive sustainable development.

Over the last fifty years, more than 70% of Australia's rural and agricultural communities have faced economic decline driven by population loss and limited employment diversification. Small agricultural enterprises, including family farms and cooperatives, remain the backbone of these communities but face barriers such as geographic isolation, climate change and restricted market access.

The agriculture stream will deliver targeted interventions such as social enterprise development, agricultural tourism, and sustainability projects. Each year, between 50 and 70 students will participate in community-based action research, working alongside local entrepreneurs and Indigenous-led enterprises to co-design solutions that drive agricultural resilience and economic and social development.

"Partnering with the University of Sydney Business School to expand RARE with an agricultural stream aligns with our strategy to build vibrant local ecosystems — keeping future leaders rooted in local agriculture and enabling intergenerational knowledge exchange to co-develop innovations and best practices that support sustainable transformation and economic viability," said Roger Batkin, Board Chair of the AGCO Foundation.

Launched in 2007, RARE connects students with local businesses to co-develop practical, place-based solutions that enhance sustainability and growth. The agriculture stream will leverage the University's rural campuses in Camden and Narrabri to deepen impact and foster long-term partnerships.

Professor Leisa Sargent, Dean of the University of Sydney Business School, said the initiative reflects the School's commitment to delivering transformational educational experiences and partnerships with impact.

"We're delighted to partner with the AGCO Foundation to empower local enterprises with tailored strategies while giving students invaluable hands-on experience. This creates sustainable solutions that respect cultural contexts and strengthen intergenerational knowledge exchange," Professor Sargent said.

Over the two-year collaboration, three agricultural enterprises will receive tailored strategic support, mentoring and early-stage funding. RARE also offers opportunities for AGCO Foundation stakeholders to engage through guest lectures, mentorship, panel discussions and community events, fostering knowledge exchange and industry-university collaboration.

Learn more about the RARE program HERE.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

About AGCO Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, the AGCO Foundation is a private foundation with the purpose of transforming lives in farming communities. The Foundation initiates impactful programs to support the next generation of agricultural leaders, promote sustainable agriculture and empower farmers and communities to thrive. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Stoneleigh, United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.agcofoundation.org.

About The University of Sydney

As Australia's first university – founded in 1850 – the University of Sydney has been sharing knowledge, empowering students and addressing the world's most complex challenges for over 175 years. Currently ranked among the top 25 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2026, we're consistently placed among the best universities and globally renowned for our teaching and research. For more information, visit www.sydney.edu.au.

