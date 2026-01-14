AGIBOT Launches in Malaysia - Marks the Start of a Series of Strategic Initiatives Across the Asia-Pacific Region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today announced the start of a series of strategic initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region in 2026, starting with a landmark launch event in Malaysia. The launch event was held at i-City, Selangor, and was attended by AGIBOT's senior leadership team, alongside Malaysian government officials, partners, customers, and media guests. The event reinforced AGIBOT's long-term commitment to building partnerships and advancing automation in Malaysia and across the region.

YB Tuan Chiew Choon Man, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; YB Tuan Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Abel Deng , President, Asia-Pacific & Middle East Region, AGIBOT and Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong, Chairman of I-Berhad. (PRNewsfoto/AGIBOT) Mr. Abel Deng邓丰先生 , President, Asia-Pacific & Middle East Region, AGIBOT during a presentation at the launch (PRNewsfoto/AGIBOT) Mr. Abel Deng邓丰先生 , President, Asia-Pacific & Middle East Region, AGIBOT ; Mr. Daniel Jiang姜青松先, Partner & Co-president of AGIBOT; Mr. Deng Taihua 邓泰华先生, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AGIBOT; YB Tuan Chang Lih Kang 郑立慷部长, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation; Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong丹斯里林金煌, Chairman of I-Berhad ; YB Tuan Chiew Choon Man赵俊文副部长 , Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Dato' Eu Hong Chew拿督尤芳洲, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of I-Berhad (PRNewsfoto/AGIBOT)

AGIBOT's Industry Leadership – Ranked No. 1 in Humanoid Robot Shipments & Market Share in 2025

AGIBOT was founded in 2023 with a clear ambition reflected in its name: building robots for the AGI era. Rather than creating single-purpose machines, AGIBOT is focused on developing embodied intelligent robots that can learn, adapt, and evolve in the real world.

Last year AGIBOT reached several major milestones that underscored its leadership in humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence. Achievements include the latest rollout of its 5,168th mass-produced humanoid, demonstrating industrial-grade manufacturing capability and large-scale commercial readiness. AGIBOT also advanced embodied AI through real-world reinforcement learning, enabling its robots to be trained and deployed directly in physical production environments.

This resulted in AGIBOT being ranked No. 1 globally by Omdia. According to Omdia's General-Purpose Embodied Intelligent Robot 2026 report, AGIBOT ranked No.1 globally in humanoid robot shipments and market share in 2025, shipping over 5,100 units and capturing 39% of the global market.

"AGIBOT made significant strides to improve the mass production and the practical use of embodied robotics last year. This was capped off at the end of last year when we rolled out our 5,000th mass-produced humanoid robots. This milestone, along with others, puts AGIBOT in a strong position as we start 2026," said Deng Taihua, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AGIBOT. "Today's AGIBOT launch event in Malaysia is an example of our commitment to bring mass production and the practical use of embodied robotics to customers in this region."

AGIBOT and I-Berhad Launch First AI & Robotics Experience Centre in Malaysia

The AGIBOT launch event on the 13th January 2026 also marked the Grand Opening of the AI World Experience Centre in i-City, officiated by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), YB Chang Lih Kang. The Centre was established in partnership with I-Berhad, one of Malaysia's leading investment and property development companies, and the master developer of i-City. As a part of this strategic alliance, AGIBOT's world-class robotics and embodied AI was deployed across property, hospitality, tourism and day-to-day urban life in i-City, Malaysia's leading digital city. In parallel, the collaboration introduces a strong focus on human wellness and longevity, where AI and robotics are applied not only to productivity and automation, but also to health optimization and quality of life. AI World represents the first stage of a broader, long-term partnership between AGIBOT and I-Berhad.

"The building and launch of Malaysia's first AI & Robotics Experience Centre concludes the first phase of our partnership with i-City, with plans for further development in the coming year. This launch also marks the first of several strategic initiatives we will roll out in the Asia-Pacific region throughout 2026 and beyond," shares Abel Deng, President, Asia-Pacific & Middle East Region, AGIBOT. "This year, in collaboration with regional partners, we will accelerate the development of the embodied robotics ecosystem in Asia Pacific and deploy embodied robotics products and solutions across a wider range of closed-loop commercial scenarios.

"We are confident that this strategic initiative between AGIBOT and I-Berhad will advance Malaysia's vision to become a regional hub for AI innovation through integrated development across technology, governance, talent, infrastructure, and investment," said Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong, Chairman of I-Berhad. "Furthermore, by developing the world's first AI and Robotics Residential Tower as a real-world testbed and commercialization platform for humanoid robotics, we are accelerating the integration of embodied intelligence into everyday residential life. We are also laying the groundwork to translate advanced robotics capabilities into everyday living, while embedding health, wellness and longevity at the core of future residential environments. Through the convergence of AI, robotics, wellness innovation and a scalable Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, we are establishing a new benchmark for intelligent, human-centric living in the region, beginning with AI Tower."

AGIBOT's Industry-Leading Robotics Portfolio and Commercial Applications

AGIBOT offers a diversified and complete robotics portfolio tailored to a wide range of real-world applications. AGIBOT's product lineup includes:

AGIBOT A2 series – full-sized humanoids enabling multimodal interaction and autonomous navigation for guided presentations and showroom spaces

AGIBOT X2 series – half-sized compact humanoids that can interact naturally with people, walk in a humanlike way, and perform complex, expressive movements, designed for entertainment, research and education

AGIBOT G2 series – industrial-grade embodied robots combining interactive intelligence with precise force-controlled manipulation for rapid deployment in industrial environments.

AGIBOT D1 series – high-mobility quadruped robots for inspection and operations in complex environments

AGIBOT C5 – autonomous commercial floor-care robot delivering efficient sweeping, scrubbing, and smart navigation for large facilities

AGIBOT's robots are focused on eight key commercial applications, including reception and hospitality, entertainment and commercial performances, industrial intelligent manufacturing, logistics sorting, security inspection and patrol, data collection and training, scientific research and education. Through widespread adoption across multiple industries, AGIBOT brings the potential of embodied AI to reality, by driving industrial upgrades, transforming service and production processes, and supporting broader digital transformation efforts.

- End -

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence — "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" — AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.

For more information, please visit AGIBOT online at AGIBOT.com and follow AGIBOT on their socials:

https://www.facebook.com/AGIBOT.zhiyuan

https://x.com/AGIBOT_zhiyuan

https://www.instagram.com/AGIBOT_

https://www.youtube.com/@AGIBOT-robot

SOURCE AGIBOT