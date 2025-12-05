Agilent and Monash University Malaysia Mark 15-Year Partnership with New BioDiscovery Hub to Drive Regional Biotech Innovation

Collaboration aimed at accelerating R&D in both small- and large-molecule analysis and building high-impact capabilities in fast-growing Asian markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration with Monash University in Malaysia to establish a state-of-the-art MUMPMP-Agilent BioDiscovery Hub aimed at accelerating regional biotechnology research and innovation. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed as part of the celebration of their 15-year strategic partnership, underscoring Agilent's continued commitment to advancing high-impact R&D capabilities in fast-growing Asian markets.

Representatives from Agilent Technologies and Monash University Malaysia at the MOU signing ceremony in Sunway, Malaysia on December 4, 2025.

Under the renewed agreement, Agilent will place its high-resolution Revident Quadrupole Time of Flight LC/MS systems, coupled with 1290 Infinity III High-Performing LC series, and the next-generation 5977C Gas Chromatography/MSD, at the new hub to support mutually agreed research programs, applications development, workshops, and scientific training. This collaboration is designed to accelerate R&D in both small- and large-molecule analysis, enabling deeper insights across biomedical, pharmaceutical, and molecular biology fields.

"This collaboration reflects Monash University Malaysia's commitment to delivering world-class research infrastructure that advances discovery and benefits our communities. The MUMPMP–Agilent BioDiscovery Hub strengthens Monash's position as a regional leader in proteomics, metabolomics, and biotechnology innovation. By combining Agilent's state-of-the-art technologies with Monash's research excellence and multidisciplinary ecosystem, we are empowering our scientists and partners to drive impactful solutions for Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region." Said Dr Syafiq Asnawi, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science and Director of the Department of Molecular Epidemiology & Translational Medicine and the MUM Proteomics & Metabolomics Platform.

"At Agilent, we support Monash University in enhancing biological research through proteomics, metabolomics and lipidomics. Our renewed collaboration with Monash University Malaysia continues our 15-year collaboration and positions Agilent as a leader in biotechnology innovation. The BioDiscovery Hub will drive scientific progress, talent development, and creating long-term value for customers and partners," said Bharat Bhardwaj, Agilent's vice president of Sales for Asia Pacific.

With more than 25 years of presence in Malaysia, Agilent continues contributing to the nation's scientific landscape, helping drive national progress through academic-industry partnerships and workforce development, and reinforcing Malaysia's position as a growing hub for analytical and biotechnological innovation across the region.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

