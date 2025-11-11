Agoda and Archipelago International Partner to Capture Indonesia's Growing Travel Demand

Over 190 Archipelago properties across Indonesia will now be available on Archipelago's flagship store on Agoda

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has announced a new partnership with Archipelago International, Southeast Asia's largest privately owned hotel management company, to broaden traveler choice and strengthen both brands' regional presence.

[From left to right: Mudy Idris (Director of Sales & Powered by Archipelago, Archipelago International), Chris Legaspi (Chief Commercial Officer, Archipelago International), John Flood (Chief Executive Officer, Archipelago International), Andrew Smith (Senior Vice President, Supply, Agoda), Krishna Rathi (Associate Vice President, Supply, Agoda), Gede Gunawan (Country Director Indonesia, Agoda)].

Through this collaboration, 193 of Archipelago International's properties across urban business hotels, leisure resorts, and boutique experiences are now available on Agoda platform via the newly launched Archipelago Flagship Store. This dedicated brand hub will make it easier for travelers to discover, and book trusted Indonesian stays such as ASTON Anyer Beach Hotel, Harper Malioboro, Royal Kamuela Ubud, and The Alana Hotel and Conference.

Indonesia has been growing in popularity, climbing the ranks to become the third most searched market on Agoda in 2025. With Agoda data showing a 21% year-on-year increase in searches for travel to Indonesia, this partnership aims to capture the demand from both domestic and international travelers. This rising interest is driven by travelers from South Korea (#1) with a 36% growth in searches, followed by Malaysia (#2), Singapore (#3), Australia (#4), and Japan (#5). While Bali, Jakarta, and Batam Island remain among the most sought-after destinations, emerging hotspots like Labuan Bajo and Medan are rapidly gaining traction, recording a 66% and 47% year-on-year increase in searches respectively on Agoda.

"Indonesia remains an important focus for Agoda's growth, and this partnership with Archipelago International aligns with that direction. The launch of the Archipelago Flagship Store leverages our technology and scale to better connect our large Asian customer base with their portfolio of trusted properties. We value this collaboration as it reinforces our local offerings and supports our collective success in this dynamic market," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda.

Unlike standard listings, Archipelago's Flagship Store will act as a dedicated hub, showcasing its diverse range of properties to a growing pool of travelers from top origin markets and beyond, aligning with Indonesia's increasing prominence as one of Agoda's top searched destinations. The collaboration leverages Agoda's multichannel marketing solution to enhance visibility and engagement for the group's portfolio.

"Partnering with Agoda enables us to connect our portfolio of trusted Indonesian hotel brands with a global audience. Agoda's Flagship Store provides an innovative platform to share our brand story and engage travelers more meaningfully, while leveraging Agoda's scale and marketing expertise to drive growth and revenue," said Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer, Archipelago International.

This marks the first collaboration between Agoda and Archipelago International, uniting Agoda's data-driven marketing and distribution capabilities with Archipelago's strong regional brand presence. The partnership aims to accelerate demand generation, improve conversion across multiple source markets, and empower partners with more effective ways to engage travelers and boost revenue performance.

