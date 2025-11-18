Agoda and Hoshino Resorts Inc Partnership Unlocks Access to Japan's Premier Hotel Brands

The partnership adds properties across all 6 of Hoshino Resorts Inc's brands making Agoda the first travel platform to showcase Hoshino Resorts' entire brand portfolio

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda joins forces with one of Japan's leading hotel management company Hoshino Resorts Inc to make properties across the group's portfolio accessible on Agoda's platform. This partnership marks a key milestone as Agoda becomes the first digital travel platform to offer properties across Hoshino's entire brand collection, enriching travel experiences within Japan.

From Left to Right: Jay Lee (Regional Director, Japan & South Korea, Agoda), Satomi Nakabayashi (Country Director Japan, Agoda), Andrew Smith (Senior Vice President, Supply, Agoda) Yoshiharu Hoshino (Chief Executive Officer, Hoshino Resorts Inc), and Aki Yoshikawa (Sales and Distribution Manager, Hoshino Resorts Inc).

Japan, the top-searched global destination on digital platform Agoda, recorded a 35% growth in inbound searches for accommodations in the first half of 2025 alone. Domestic travel saw an 11% growth in year-on-year searches whilst interest in travel to Japan among international travelers also continued to rise, with Agoda's search data revealing the top travelers are from South Korea (#1), Taiwan (#2) and Hong Kong (#3).

The collaboration brings all 6 of Hoshino Resorts brands HOSHINOYA, KAI, RISONARE, OMO, BEB, the newly launched LUCY, as well as other unique properties to Agoda customers. Well positioned to meet the growing demand, Agoda and Hoshino Resorts Inc will provide travelers with seamless access to culturally rich stays across Japan's unique landscapes.

"Hoshino Resorts' commitment to quality resonates with Agoda's dedication to understanding and meeting the evolving desires of travelers. We are thrilled to offer a diverse variety of accommodations at great value through Hoshino's distinct brands, catering to every type of traveler. We are pleased to have Hoshino's trust in our ability to deliver exceptional experiences, and together, we aim to create memorable journeys for our customers," said Satomi Nakabayashi, Country Director, Japan at Agoda.

Yoshiharu Hoshino, Chief Executive Officer of Hoshino Resorts Inc, shared the group's excitement: "Our collaboration with Agoda marks the beginning of a new era in delivering enhanced convenience and excellence to our guests. This partnership is a testament to the trust we place in Agoda and our commitment to strengthening our relationship."

Agoda's search data further underscores the strength of this collaboration. While Tokyo (#1), Osaka (#2) and Fukuoka (#3) remain as top choices for international travelers in 2025, secondary cities have also been rising in popularity. Takamatsu (+63%), Matsuyama (+44%), Sendai (+32%), Okinawa (+27%), and Sapporo (+26%) emerged as the destinations with the highest year-on-year accommodation search increases. Notably, Okinawa is also ranked amongst the top five destinations overall for international travelers. With many Hoshino Resorts properties available on Agoda located in these popular cities, Agoda and Hoshino are well positioned to help partners capture and convert this growing demand for travel across Japan's most sought-after destinations.

This relationship not only demonstrates Agoda's dedication to further integrating quality services but also signifies commitment and collaboration in offering high-quality travel experiences.

This alliance enriches Agoda's offerings within Japan's market, ensuring travelers have seamless access to premier accommodations via a globally connected platform. By leveraging Agoda's extensive network of accommodations, flights, and activities, Hoshino Resorts Inc enhances its ability to cater to a broad spectrum of travel preferences.

