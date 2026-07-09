Agoda and Taiwan Tourism Administration Launch Destination Marketing Campaign to Inspire a New Wave of Travel

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda unveils a destination marketing campaign with the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) to further elevate Taiwan's reputation as a leading travel destination in Asia. The campaign aims to drive awareness and consideration of Taiwan among travelers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea.

From July to December 2026, the campaign will leverage Agoda's sophisticated digital infrastructure to reach millions of prospective travelers at critical decision-making moments. The partnership reflects both parties' commitment to a results-driven collaboration that aligns destination marketing objectives with Agoda's proven capabilities in traveler acquisition and engagement.

Paul Shih, Singapore Office Director, TTA, shared, "This partnership with Agoda supports our mission to showcase Taiwan's diverse regions, local festivals, and quality hospitality offerings to international travelers. Through this campaign, we hope more travelers will discover Taiwan and be inspired to visit and experience the beauty of Taiwan."

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, added, "We are proud to work with the Taiwan Tourism Administration to leverage Agoda's platform reach and digital marketing capabilities to promote the destination to travelers in the region. The campaign reflects our joint long-term commitment to supporting Taiwan's tourism growth by creating real value for travelers, the local tourism industry, and the destination as a whole."

A cornerstone of this partnership is the shared commitment to supporting more responsible tourism practices and quality tourism supply, helping travelers make informed decisions when exploring Taiwan's offerings. By aligning platform capabilities with destination priorities, Agoda continues to demonstrate its role as a valued partner for tourism authorities seeking to expand their global reach. Travelers interested in exploring Taiwan can discover featured properties and exclusive deals at Agoda.com/WavesofWonder.

SOURCE Agoda