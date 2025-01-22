Agoda Announces Hong Kong's Lunar New Year Travel Trends

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda announces travel trends for Hong Kong travelers during the upcoming Lunar New Year. As the Year of the Snake approaches, the choices of destinations by travelers from Hong Kong reveal intriguing patterns.

The top five outbound destinations for Hong Kong travelers are Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Mainland China, and South Korea, respectively. The popularity of these locations indicates Hong Kong travelers' preferences for shopping, leisure, and adventure.

Meanwhile, the top five markets visiting Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year holiday are Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Singapore, respectively. The diversity of these markets reflects Hong Kong's broad appeal.

Angel Huang, China Director at Agoda, stated: "Lunar New Year is a special time when many choose to travel. Agoda is delighted to help travelers explore their dream destinations, whether it's reuniting with family or discovering new cultures."

As Lunar New Year approaches, Agoda offers over 5 million vacation accommodations, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, making it easy for travelers to plan their holidays. Travelers can find more information on Agoda.com and get the best deals on the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda