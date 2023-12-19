Agoda Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality with its 15th annual Gold Circle Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious 15th annual Gold Circle Awards (GCA). This year marks a significant expansion of the awards, recognizing more than 2,300 properties across 130 markets for their exceptional performance and commitment to providing the ultimate guest experience.

Indonesia, Japan, Thailand share the top spot with the most number of hotels receiving the coveted accolade followed by South Korea and Malaysia rounding out the top 5 for 2023.

The Agoda Gold Circle Awards are presented to properties that excel in several key areas, including offering value-based pricing for customers, providing outstanding traveler experience, and engaging with Agoda's programs and campaigns. These criteria ensure that the winners represent the best in the industry, offering guests an outstanding stay experience.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda, commented on the awards, saying, "Agoda's Gold Circle Awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our accommodation partners around the world. Consistently providing guests with exceptional service is no easy feat, yet every year we find partners going above and beyond. Once again, this year there are partners who have been able to maintain these standards year on year. Also, this year we are delighted to have expanded the number of markets that we present the award in and are thus able to welcome new hotels to the Gold Circle Alumni. We are thrilled to honor these outstanding properties that continue to set the benchmark for service excellence and guest satisfaction."

In recognition of their achievement, GCA winners will be featured on a dedicated landing page and will receive certificates and Agoda Growth Express credits, enhancing their visibility on Agoda's platform. Additionally, each winner will be presented with a Gold Circle Award badge, signifying their status as a top-performing property.

In line with Agoda's commitment to sustainability and giving back to the environment, the organization has continued its ongoing partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). To celebrate the success of the GCA winners, Agoda made a donation to plant 5,000 trees on behalf of all the award recipients, contributing to reforestation efforts and environmental conservation.

The celebrations for the Gold Circle Awards will span the globe, with ceremonies taking place in Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand in early 2024.

Top performing Agoda Gold Circle Markets

1. Indonesia 200 = Japan 200 = Thailand 200 4. South Korea 191 5. Malaysia 126

For more information on the Agoda Gold Circle Awards winners, please visit https://www.agoda.com/goldcircleaward2023

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 3.9M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,700 staff in 31 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

SOURCE Agoda