Agoda Celebrates International Mountain Day with Top 5 Mountain Destinations in Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Mountain Day on December 11, digital travel platform Agoda shares the top five mountain destinations across Asia based on Agoda's 2024 booking data. These destinations offer travelers unique experiences, from exploring volcanic landscapes to visiting famous heritage sites.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Whether a mountain hike appeals or not, the presence of such a natural wonder is sure to excite many, if not most travelers. The majestic views they offer have a special way of connecting us with nature. It's great to see the popularity of these mountain destinations, and we're proud to offer great value deals on Agoda to anyone looking to visit them."

Top Mountain Destination in Asia 1. Jeju, South Korea 2. Sapporo, Japan 3. Chiang Mai, Thailand 4. Bandung, Indonesia 5. Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

Jeju, South Korea

Jeju Island is renowned for its volcanic landscapes, including the iconic Hallasan Mountain, which offers hiking trails with panoramic views. The island's unique blend of natural beauty and cultural sites makes it a versatile destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.



Sapporo, Japan

Sapporo , the capital of the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido , is famous for skiing, the annual ice sculptures festival, and for its beer. The surrounding mountains provide stunning views and outdoor activities, making it a must-visit for travelers seeking both cultural and natural experiences.



Chiang Mai , Thailand

Chiang Mai , nestled in the mountains of Northern Thailand , is known for its lush greenery and ancient temples. The region is home to Doi Inthanon, Thailand's highest peak, which offers an immersion in nature thanks to its diverse flora and fauna. Even closer to the city, Doi Suthep offers amazing views over Chiang Mai's city center and the wider region.



Bandung, Indonesia

Bandung is renowned for its volcanic attractions, with Tangkuban Perahu being the most famous and legendary tourist spot. Located 30 kilometers north of central Bandung, this active volcano allows visitors to explore its steaming craters, such as Kawah Ratu and Kawah Domas . Bandung's cool highland climate, lush natural scenery, and sprawling tea plantations make it a favored destination for many.



Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

As the gateway to the iconic Mount Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu is a premier mountain destination in Malaysia . Standing at 4,095 meters, Mount Kinabalu is the tallest peak in Malaysia and one of Southeast Asia's highest. It attracts travelers from around the globe thanks to its biodiversity, stunning views, and challenging trails.

From hiking to exploring local cultures, these destinations offer more than just stunning views. With over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda's travel platform makes it easy for travelers to plan their perfect mountain getaway. For great value deals visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda app.

